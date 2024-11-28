CTLA-4 Inhibitors Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth by 2034| DelveInsight

CTLA-4 Market Size

CTLA-4 Inhibitors Market

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, November 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the CTLA-4 Inhibitors market is expected to be mainly driven by rising healthcare spending across the globe, a rise in awareness of the disease, and the anticipated launch of emerging therapies.

DelveInsight's "CTLA-4 Inhibitor Market Insights report - 2034" includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging CTLA-4 inhibitors, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted CTLA-4 inhibitor market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the CTLA-4 Inhibitor Market Report

• In November 2024:- Replimune Inc.- Randomized, Ph3 Clinical Study Comparing Vusolimogene Oderparepvec in Combination With Nivolumab Vs Treatment of Physician's Choice in Patients With Advanced Melanoma That Progressed on Anti-PD-1 and Anti-CTLA-4 Containing Treatment. This is a randomized, controlled, multicenter, open-label Phase 3 clinical study comparing VO in combination with nivolumab versus Physician's Choice treatment for patients with unresectable Stage IIIb-IV cutaneous melanoma whose disease progressed on an anti PD-1 and an anti-CTLA-4 containing regimen (administered either as a combination regimen or in sequence) or who are not candidates for treatment with an anti-CTLA-4 therapy.

• In November 2024:- Suzhou Suncadia Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.- A Randomized, Controlled, Open-label, Multicenter Phase III Clinical Study of Anti CTLA-4 Antibody SHR-8068 Combined With Adebrelimab and Bevacizumab Versus Sintilimab Combined With Bevacizumab for the First-line Treatment of Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma. To evaluate the efficacy of SHR-8068 combined with Adebrelimab and Bevacizumab compared with Sintilimab combined with Bevacizumab for the first-line treatment of advanced HCC

• In November 2024:- Biocad- A Randomized Study of the Efficacy and Safety of Neoadjuvant Therapy With BCD-217 (Nurulimab + Prolgolimab) Versus Standard Adjuvant Therapy With Pembrolizumab in Patients With Resectable Stage III Skin Melanoma. This study is an open-label, randomized, comparative phase III study, which will include subjects with resectable stage III skin melanoma (up to 3 resectable transient metastases are acceptable).

• As per DelveInsight's analysis, the total CTLA-4 inhibitors market size in the 7MM is expected to rise significantly by 2034.

• In 2023, YERVOY registered global sales of more than USD 2 billion, followed by IMJUDO which closed 2023 with more than USD 200 million in global sales. IMJUDO is also a CTLA-4 inhibitor that got its approval from the FDA in October 2022, launched by Bristol Myers Squibb in the market in Q4 2022.

• The leading CTLA-4 inhibitor Companies such as ioNTech, Agenus, Bioatla OncoC4, Xilio Development, Roche Inc, Bristol Myers Squibb, Astrazeneca, Merck & Co, Eli Lilly, Horizon Therapeutics, Gilead Sciences, Novartis

• Promising CTLA-4 inhibitors Therapies such as Yervoy, IMJUDO, BA3071, ONC-392/BN316, Keytruda, Tecentriq, Tremelimumab, LY334947, HZN-823, Futibatinib, LAG-3/CTLA-4 Bi-specific Antibody

CTLA-4 Inhibitor Overview

Cytotoxic T lymphocyte antigen-4 (CTLA-4) is a key negative regulator of T cell activation. A complex integration of positive and negative co-stimulatory signals in the ell-defined B7:CD28/CTLA-4 pathway modulates the generation and maintenance of immune responses. Inhibiting negative regulation through binding of CTLA-4 has been shown to promote stimulation of adaptive immunity and potentiation of T cell activation.

CTLA-4 Inhibitor Epidemiology

CTLA-4 inhibitors are primarily used in oncology, targeting various cancers such as melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and renal cell carcinoma (RCC). The growing incidence of these cancers has led to an increased demand for immunotherapeutic options, including CTLA-4 inhibitors. For example, melanoma cases have been steadily rising, which contributes significantly to the market growth for these therapies.

CTLA-4 Inhibitor Market Drivers

• Increased Cancer Incidence: The rising number of cancer cases, particularly melanoma and other solid tumors, is a significant driver.

• Innovative Combination Therapies: CTLA-4 inhibitors are often used in combination with other therapies, such as PD-1 inhibitors, enhancing their efficacy.

• Regulatory Approvals: Recent approvals of new CTLA-4 inhibitors by regulatory bodies such as the FDA can stimulate market growth.

• Rising Research and Development Investments: Pharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in R&D for novel CTLA-4 inhibitors and combination therapies.

CTLA-4 Inhibitor Market Barriers

• Adverse Effects and Management: CTLA-4 inhibitors can lead to immune-related adverse events (irAEs), which may complicate treatment protocols.

• High Treatment Costs: The cost of CTLA-4 inhibitors remains a concern, as high prices can limit accessibility for patients, particularly in regions with less healthcare funding.

• Competition from Other Therapies: The growing landscape of immunotherapy, including PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors, creates a competitive environment that can affect the market share of CTLA-4 inhibitors.

CTLA-4 Inhibitor Treatment Market

CTLA-4 (cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4, CD152) is an important inhibitory immune checkpoint receptor. It is expressed on various subtypes of T-lymphocytes including CD4+ and CD8+ T-cells as well as regulatory T-cells1. When CTLA-4 is bound to another protein called B7, it helps keep T cells from killing other cells, including cancer cells. Some anticancer drugs, called immune checkpoint inhibitors, are used to block CTLA-4. When this protein is blocked, the "brakes" on the immune system are released and the ability of T cells to kill cancer cells is increased. CTLA-4 can compete with its stimulating counterpart CD28 for ligand binding to CD80 and CD862, CD28 co-stimulation is required for T-cell activation, whereas CTLA-4 inhibits T-cell response by opposing the actions of CD28-mediated co-stimulation.

Emerging CTLA-4 Inhibitors and Companies

• YERVOY (ipilimumab): Bristol Myers Squibb

• IMJUDO (tremelimumab-actl): Astrazeneca

• ONC-392/BN316 (gotistobart): OncoC4/BioNTech

• BA3071: BioAtla

• Vopratelimab, Ipilimumab: Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.

• AK104, Lenvatinib: Akeso

• AGEN1884: Agenus Inc.

• Relatlimab, Nivolumab, BMS-986205: Bristol-Myers Squibb

• Vudalimab + Carboplatin + Pemetrexed: Xencor, Inc

• CX-072, ipilimumab, vemurafenib: CytomX Therapeutics

• Pembrolizumab/Quavonlimab, Lenvatinib: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

Scope of the CTLA-4 Inhibitor Market Report

• Study Period: 2020-2034

• Coverage: 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]

• CTLA-4 Companies: ioNTech, Agenus, Bioatla OncoC4, Xilio Development, Roche Inc, Bristol Myers Squibb, Astrazeneca, Merck & Co, Eli Lilly, Horizon Therapeutics, Gilead Sciences, Novartis

• CTLA-4 Therapies: Yervoy, IMJUDO, BA3071, ONC-392/BN316, Keytruda, Tecentriq, Tremelimumab, LY334947, HZN-823, Futibatinib, LAG-3/CTLA-4 Bi-specific Antibody

• CTLA-4 Therapeutic Assessment: Current marketed and emerging therapies

• CTLA-4 Market Dynamics: CTLA-4 Market drivers and CTLA-4 barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

• Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, CTLA-4 Inhibitor Market Access and Reimbursement

