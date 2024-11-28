Innovative Infrastructure: Fiji’s Path to a Climate Resilient Transport Network

The project is supported by contributions from ADB member states through the Asian Development Fund, emphasizing the importance of climate-resilient infrastructure to reduce poverty and ensure economic stability. The partnership aims to secure connectivity within Viti Levu and between islands, enhancing trade, tourism, and population movement, ultimately contributing to Fiji's prosperity and resilience against climate shocks.

Fiji is a major gateway for many of its South Pacific neighbors—especially for education, health services and trade.

As an archipelago nation of more than 330 islands, it also faces increasing pressure to provide services to a population of almost 1 million people.

To meet the growing demands of trade, tourism and population movement Fiji is stepping up its investments in climate resilient infrastructure, expertise and skills, and maintenance planning to adapt and develop its transport system.

The road system of Viti Levu, Fiji’s main island, is one example.

It’s characterized by a central spine and circumferential system that does not allow for alternate routes during times of maintenance, increased demand and, most importantly, environmental events such as flooding.

For any country, a well-functioning transport network must be resilient and safe. This is even true in the context of climate disruption facing Fiji. The connectivity within Viti Levu and between Viti Levu and other islands need to be secured to serve the people and the economy.—Chen Chen, Director, Transport Sector Office, Asian Development Bank

Not only is the system limited by its routing, but aging bridge and road conditions frequently cause major delays—isolating communities from goods, services, education and critical health services.

In 2014, ADB and the World Bank approved the Transport Infrastructure Investment Sector Project.

The $150 million project supported the Government of Fiji to upgrade key sections of the road network, improving the safety and resilience of roads and the access to socioeconomic opportunities.

When we have flooding, the village is always affected because the dridge is very low, the water rises that causes the village flooding. It takes six months or even a year for all of us to come back to the same position.—Lavanya, Fijian Citizen

Now, ADB and the World Bank are working together again with the Government of Fiji to develop another project to build on that success.

The proposed Critical Bridges Resilience Project will replace critical bridges burdened by poor structural conditions or even at the risk of collapse.

We don’t have alternative routes and the main ones, particularly the ones in our main road that we are upgrading now. When some of that goes, it really cuts off the network and that will affect the country as a whole.—Atunaisa Nayago, Chairman, Fiji Roads Authority Board of Directors.

The generous contributions from ADB’s member states, the Asian Development Fund plays a critical role in ADB’s ability to make the investments required in climate resilient infrastructure and people to reduce poverty and ensure resilience against climate shocks.

It’s through the ADF that ADB is proud to be a steadfast partner of the Fijian Government to make the investments in climate resilient infrastructure necessary to improve the lives of the Fijian and ensure their economy continues to thrive.—Aaron Batten, Regional Director, Pacific Subregional Office, ADB

With the Government of Fiji’s leadership, ADB and the World Bank are pleased to partner with their agencies to help build a more resilient and safe transport network, contributing to the prosperity of this paradise in the South Pacific ocean.

