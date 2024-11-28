FcRn Inhibitor Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth During the Study Period (2020–2034), Assesses DelveInsight

FcRn Inhibitor Market Size

FcRn Inhibitor Market

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, November 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The FcRn Inhibitor Market Size is anticipated to increase in the study period due to a direct consequence of an increase in R&D activity in the 7MM. Additionally, the competitive landscape is relatively sparse and the regulatory pathway for approval will likely involve extensive clinical trials to demonstrate safety and efficacy.

DelveInsight's report titled "FcRn Inhibitor Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast- 2034" provides a comprehensive insight into FcRn Inhibitor, including details on the potential patient pool, competitive scenario, and anticipated market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the UK, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the FcRn Inhibitor Market Report

• As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the FcRn Inhibitor Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032.

• The leading FcRn Inhibitor Companies such as Immunovant, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, and others.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the FcRn Inhibitor Market Share @ FcRn Inhibitor Treatment Market Size

FcRn Inhibitors Overview

The neonatal fragment crystallizable (Fc) receptor (FcRn) functions as a recycling mechanism to prevent degradation and extend the half-life of IgG and albumin in circulation. FcRn plays a crucial role in the maintenance of IgG levels by salvaging IgG from lysosomal degradation, thereby prolonging its half-life. In non-human primates, anti-FcRn antibodies reduced IgG levels by over 60%, without significant, concomitant changes in the serum content of albumin, IgA, or IgM. FcRn inhibitors are anti-FcRn monoclonal antibodies with high affinity for FcRn at both neutral and acidic pH. Inside the cell, FcRn inhibitors compete with IgG for binding to FcRn. Because of their higher affinity, FcRn inhibitors prevent IgG from binding to FcRn, and IgG is transported to the lysosome and degraded, which leads to a decrease in circulating IgG levels. FcRn: Neonatal Fc receptor; IgG: immunoglobulin G.

Learn more about the FDA-approved FcRn Inhibitor @ FcRn Inhibitor Drugs

FcRn Inhibitors Market Overview

Neonatal Fc receptor-targeted therapies are engineered to selectively target FcRn through various methods, such as Fc fragments or monoclonal anti-FcRn antibodies. These approaches enhance the breakdown of autoantibodies by blocking the immunoglobulin G recycling pathway. This mechanism reduces overall plasma immunoglobulin levels, including the levels of pathogenic autoantibodies, without affecting the other immunoglobulin classes immunoglobulin a, immunoglobulin E, immunoglobulin M, and immunoglobulin D levels. Drugs that inhibit FcRn include efgartigimod, rozanolixizumab, batoclimab, and nipocalimab.

These medications can be administered either intravenously or subcutaneously. Numerous clinical trials are currently underway to investigate their effectiveness, safety, and tolerability in various neurological conditions, including myasthenia gravis and other neurological disorders such as chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, myositis, neuromyelitis optica, and myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein antibody disease. Positive results from clinical trials of efgartigimod and rozanolixizumab led to their approval for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis. Additional clinical trials are still ongoing.

To know more about FcRn Inhibitor Clinical trials, visit @ FcRn Inhibitor Treatment Drugs

FcRn Inhibitor Marketed Drugs

• VYVGART (Efgartigimod): Argenx

Efgartigimod is designed as a first-in-class investigational antibody fragment to target the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn). It is being evaluated for the treatment of patients with severe autoimmune diseases with confirmed presence of pathogenic immunoglobulin G, and IgG autoantibodies, where a severe unmet medical need exists. Efgartigimod’s subcutaneous form is coformulated with recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), Halozyme's ENHANZE drug delivery technology, which allows for subcutaneous delivery of biologics that are typically administered via infusion. In December 2021, it was approved by the FDA for Generalised Myasthenia Gravis. It is in the pipeline for various other indications including thyroid eye disease, Myositis, and many more diseases.

• RYSTIGGO (rozanolixizumab-noli): UCB Biopharma

It is a high-affinity humanized immunoglobulin G4 monoclonal antibody directed against human neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn). It is administered subcutaneously. It received its first approval on 27 June 2023 in the USA for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) in adults who are anti-acetylcholine receptor (AChR) or anti-muscle-specific kinase (MuSK) antibody positive. Rozanolixizumab is the first agent to be approved in the USA for both anti-AChR and anti-MuSK antibody-positive gMG. A regulatory assessment of rozanolixizumab for the treatment of gMG is currently underway in the EU and Japan. Clinical development is ongoing for the treatment of leucine-rich glioma-inactivated 1 autoimmune encephalitis, myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein (MOG) antibody disease, and severe fibromyalgia syndrome.

Discover the Future of FcRn Inhibitors: Gain insights into the latest advancements and trends shaping the FcRn Inhibitor Market @ FcRn Inhibitor Market Access and Reimbursement- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/fcrn-inhibitor-competitive-landscape-and-market-forecast?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ypr

FcRn Inhibitor Emerging Drugs

• Batoclimab: Immunovant

Batoclimab (HBM9161), a fully human anti-FcRn mAb, blocks FcRn-IgG interactions, accelerating the degradation of autoantibodies and leads to the treatment of pathogenic IgG-mediated autoimmune diseases. Phase II study in myasthenia gravis showed that batoclimab can quickly and significantly alleviate patients' symptoms and improve quality of life. Earlier studies demonstrated that batoclimab is well tolerated and can rapidly reduce total IgG in a wide array of pathogenic IgG-mediated autoimmune diseases. It is being developed as a low-volume subcutaneous (SC) injection for the treatment of a variety of IgG-mediated autoimmune disorders, including myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIPD), and Graves’ disease. It is currently being evaluated for the Phase II trial for myasthenia gravis. Immunovant is conducting its trials in Phase II and III.

• Nipocalimab: Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine

Nipocalimab is an investigational, high affinity, fully human, aglycosylated, effectorless, monoclonal antibody that is believed to selectively block the Fc receptor (FcRn) to reduce levels of circulating immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies, including autoantibodies and alloantibodies that underlie multiple conditions. Nipocalimab is being studied in all three segments of autoantibody-driven disease: rare autoantibody diseases (e.g., generalized myasthenia gravis in adults and children, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathies); maternal-fetal diseases mediated by maternal autoantibodies – also known as alloantibodies (e.g., HDFN); and prevalent rheumatologic diseases (e.g., rheumatoid arthritis, Sjögren's syndrome, and systemic lupus erythematosus).1,2-10 Blockade of FcRn by nipocalimab has the potential to reduce overall autoantibody levels while maintaining immune function. FcRn blockade is also believed to prevent the placental transfer of maternal alloantibodies to the fetus.

Stay Ahead in the FcRn Landscape: Explore key market dynamics, emerging therapies, and strategic opportunities @ FcRn Inhibitor Drugs- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/fcrn-inhibitor-competitive-landscape-and-market-forecast?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ypr

Scope of the FcRn Inhibitor Market Report

• Coverage- The United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, Japan

• Study Period- 2020-2034

• FcRn Inhibitor Companies- Immunovant, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, and others.

Unlock Key Market Insights: Understand how FcRn inhibitors are revolutionizing the treatment landscape. Download the Executive Summary @ https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/fcrn-inhibitor-competitive-landscape-and-market-forecast?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ypr

Table of Content

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Executive Summary of FcRn Inhibitor

4. Key Events

5. Epidemiology Market Forecast Methodology

6. FcRn Inhibitor Market Overview at a Glance in the 7MM

7. FcRn Inhibitor: Background and Overview

8. Epidemiology and Patient Population in Different Indications

9. Target Patient Pool

10. Marketed Therapies

11. Emerging Therapies

12. FcRn Inhibitor: Seven Major Market Analysis

13. SWOT Analysis

14. KOL Views

15. Unmet Needs

16. Market Access and Reimbursement

17. Appendix

18. DelveInsight Capabilities

19. Disclaimer

20. About DelveInsight



About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.