PHILIPPINES, November 28 - Press Release

November 27, 2024 Hundreds of indigents in Bulakan, Bulacan receive additional support from Bong Go Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's Malasakit Team spearheaded a significant aid distribution event for indigent residents of Bulakan, Bulacan. The initiative supported and provided the residents with various essential items and financial aid to help alleviate their living conditions. "We will continue to push for more initiatives that uplift those in need. Bisyo ko po ang magserbisyo sa Pilipino," Go said. During the activity held on Tuesday, November 26, 263 residents received snacks, shirts, vitamins, and fans from Go's Malasakit team. Some also received shoes, a mobile phone, and basketballs and volleyballs. With Senator Go's initiative, in collaboration with Vice Mayor Aika Sanchez, Councilors Benjo Cruz and Marbin Garcia, and Sangguniang Kabataan Federation Chair Miguel Leonardo, the residents also received financial assistance from the government. In addition to the immediate support provided, Go reminded attendees about the medical assistance available through the Malasakit Centers. Senator Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography and a health reforms crusader, extended additional support to residents in need of medical care. He encouraged them to utilize the services of nearby Malasakit Centers, specifically at Rogaciano Mercado Memorial Hospital in Sta. Maria, Joni Villanueva General Hospital in Bocaue City, Bulacan Medical Center in Malolos City, and Ospital ng San Jose del Monte. First established in 2018, the Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop that brings together concerned agencies to provide indigent patients with access to medical assistance programs. Through RA 11463, which Go principally authored and sponsored, qualified public hospitals now feature Malasakit Centers. Currently, 166 Malasakit Centers have been established, benefiting over 15 million Filipinos, as per Department of Health reports. "Hinding-hindi ko po sasayangin yung pagkakataong ibinigay nyo po sa akin. Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino. At iyan po ang pwede kong i-alay sa inyo, ang aking bisyo sa pagseserbisyo," said Go, who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.

