PHILIPPINES, November 28 - Press Release

November 28, 2024 Gatchalian calls for creation of mechanism that would expedite launch of MSMEs' business ventures Senator Win Gatchalian is seeking a mechanism to help micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), including startups, launch their respective business ventures without delay on reports that bureaucratic red tape continues to hinder investments. "We would like to request the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) to submit a proposal on how we can help MSMEs and startups in launching businesses," Gatchalian said at a recent Senate deliberation on ARTA's proposed budget for next year. Gatchalian noted that despite the enactment of Republic Act 11032, also known as the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act, the country continues to lag behind most economies in terms of ease of doing business. In fact, local business groups continue to implore for measures that would further ease and lower the cost of doing business in the country, the senator said. "These sentiments affect the country's reputation so we need to help our MSMEs through ARTA or in collaboration with other departments," he emphasized. Gatchalian even pointed out that the country needs to establish a single platform on which startups can establish their respective businesses. "We need to empower MSMEs and startups so they can help drive economic growth moving forward," he added. ARTA said it is working on a memorandum of agreement with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the Department of Information, Communications and Technology (DICT) to streamline processes and reduce regulatory burdens for MSMEs and facilitate a digital one-stop shop platform for business permits and licenses. This is expected to reduce steps and facilitate faster transaction times for permits and licenses, minimizing bureaucratic obstacles for MSMEs. Currently, only 112 local government units have fully implemented the Electronic Business One Stop-Shop (eBOSS) system. Under RA 11032, all LGUs must establish eBOSS by June 2021. The eBOSS system aims to consolidate steps into a unified online platform, facilitating faster processing and reducing redundant requirements. Gatchalian: Magtatag ng mekanismo para pabilisin ang pagtatatag ng negosyo ng mga MSMEs Gusto ni Senador Win Gatchalian na magtatag ng mekanismo na makakatulong sa mga micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), kabilang ang mga startups, upang mabilis na mailunsad ang kanilang mga negosyo kasunod ng ulat na patuloy na nagiging balakid sa pamumuhunan ang red tape. "Hinihiling natin sa Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) na magsumite ng panukala kung paano natin matutulungan ang mga MSME at mga startups sa paglulunsad ng kanilang negosyo," sabi ni Gatchalian sa isang deliberasyon ng Senado kamakailan sa panukalang pondo ng ARTA para sa susunod na taon. Sinabi ni Gatchalian na sa kabila ng pagsasabatas ng Republic Act 11032, na kilala bilang Ease of Doing Business at Efficient Government Service Delivery Act, nananatiling nahuhuli ang bansa kumpara sa karamihan ng mga ekonomiya sa buong mundo pagdating sa 'ease of doing business.' Sa katunayan, patuloy na nananawagan ang mga lokal na grupo ng negosyo para sa mga hakbang na higit pang magpapadali at magpapababa sa gastos ng pagnenegosyo sa bansa, ayon sa senador. "Ang mga sentimyentong ito ay nakakaapekto sa reputasyon ng bansa kaya kailangan nating tulungan ang mga MSMEs sa bansa sa pamamagitan ng ARTA o sa pakikipagtulungan sa ibang mga departamento," aniya. Ipinunto pa ng senador na ang bansa ay kailangang magtatag ng isang plataporma kung saan maaaring magtatag ng kani-kanilang negosyo ang mga startup. "Kailangan nating bigyan ng kapangyarihan ang mga MSME at mga startup upang makatulong sila sa pagsulong ng paglago ng ekonomiya," dagdag ni Gatchalian. Sinabi ng ARTA na nagsusulong ito ng isang memorandum of agreement sa Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) at Department of Information, Communications and Technology (DICT) upang padaliin ang proseso at bawasan ang mga regulatory burdens para sa MSMEs at magtatag ng isang digital one-stop shop platform para sa mga business permit at mga lisensya. Inaasahang babawasan nito ang mga hakbang o proseso sa pagtatatag ng negosyo at mapadali ang transaksyon para sa mga permit at lisensya. Sa kasalukuyan, 112 local government units pa lamang ang ganap na nagpatupad na ng Electronic Business One Stop-Shop (eBOSS) system. Sa ilalim ng RA 11032, lahat ng LGU ay dapat magtatag ng eBOSS pagdating ng Hunyo 2021. Ang sistema ng eBOSS ay naglalayong pagsama-samahin ang mga hakbang o proseso sa iisang online platform, na magpapabilis sa pagproseso at magbabawas sa mga paulit-ulit na requirements.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.