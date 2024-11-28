Escalating Attacks on Minorities in Bangladesh: HRCBM Calls for Rule of Law and Protection of Human Rights

At the Chittagong Judge Court, Chinmoy Krishna Brahmmachari embodies the resilience and enduring faith of the Hindu community amidst ongoing struggles

This recurring violence against minorities in Bangladesh, and the arbitrary detention of Chinmoy Krishna Brahmachari, is an assault on justice, equality, and dignity. The government must end impunity.” — Mr. Dhiman Chowdhury, President of HRCBM

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ongoing, Recurring, and Resurgent Attacks Against Minorities in Bangladesh : HRCBM Urges Government to Uphold Rule of Law and Protect Human RightsThe Human Rights and Community-Based Organization (HRCBM) expresses grave concern over the escalating violence and systematic persecution of minorities in Bangladesh. The recent arbitrary detention of Chinmoy Krishna Brahmachari (Chinmoy Prabhu) has intensified ongoing and resurgent attacks against Hindu and other minority communities, deepening the humanitarian crisis in the country.The Case of Chinmoy PrabhuChinmoy Krishna Brahmachari, a revered monk-turned-human rights activist and leader of the Sanatan Jagran Mancha, has been at the forefront of advocating for justice and equality for Bangladesh’s vulnerable minorities. On November 25, 2024, he was arbitrarily detained at Dhaka International Airport under fabricated sedition charges and transported to the Chittagong DB Police Headquarters.His detention sparked peaceful protests in Dhaka, Chittagong, and other parts of the country. However, these protests have been met with violence, including:• Police baton charges on peaceful protesters in Dhaka.• Orchestrated mob attacks by Islamist groups, reportedly leaving dozens injured and causing significant destruction in Dalit and Hindu-majority areas of Chittagong.• Fabricated rumors inciting mass violence against minorities, resulting in arson, looting, and attacks on temples and homes.Escalating Crisis for Bangladesh’s MinoritiesThe current wave of violence against minorities in Bangladesh reflects a systematic failure to protect vulnerable communities and enforce the rule of law. Reports indicate that:• Dozens of lawyers representing Chinmoy Prabhu in the Chittagong Judge Court have gone unreachable, with their chambers attacked and threats of arrest looming.• Minority communities in Chittagong and across Bangladesh are under siege, with widespread fear and displacement due to continued attacks by extremist groups.The lack of accountability and the failure of law enforcement to intervene during these attacks highlight the complicity of state institutions in enabling such violence.HRCBM’s AppealHRCBM urgently calls upon the Government of Bangladesh to:1. Uphold the Rule of Law: Ensure fair judicial proceedings for Chinmoy Krishna Brahmachari and provide him with immediate access to legal counsel.2. Protect Minorities: Take decisive action to prevent further violence, protect minority communities, and hold perpetrators accountable.3. Honor International Obligations: Adhere to international human rights instruments, including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), which Bangladesh has ratified.4. Fulfill Constitutional Guarantees: Safeguard the fundamental rights enshrined in Bangladesh’s Constitution, which guarantee equality, justice, and non-discrimination for all citizens.A Call for International ActionHRCBM also appeals to the international community to:• Urge the Bangladeshi government to take immediate steps to restore peace and security for minorities.• Monitor the situation closely and provide humanitarian support to affected communities.Statement from HRCBM“This ongoing, recurring, and resurgent wave of violence against minorities in Bangladesh, compounded by the arbitrary detention of a revered human rights advocate like Chinmoy Krishna Brahmachari, is a direct assault on justice, equality, and the fundamental values of human dignity. The Government of Bangladesh must act decisively to end this culture of impunity and protect all its citizens,” said Mr. Dhiman Chowdhury, President of HRCBM.

Van Used to Detain Chinmoy Prabhu: A Shocking Violation of Human Rights

