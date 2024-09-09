Urgent Global Appeal Following the Lynching of 16-Year-Old Hindu Student Utsav Mandol in Bangladesh

Utsav Mandol, a 16-year-old Hindu student was lynched by Islamist Mob the has sparked global calls for justice and protection for minority communities.

HRCBM Calls for Independent Investigation and Global Action After 16-Year-Old Hindu Student’s Tragic Death in Bangladesh Amid Mob Violence

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Human Rights Congress for Bangladesh Minorities (HRCBM) reports that Utsav Mandol, a 16-year-old 11th-grade student from the Shunadanga area of Khulna City, Bangladesh, was tragically lynched by an Islamist mob after accusations of blasphemy over a social media post. Samakal, a local newspaper in Bangladesh, originally published the story but later removed the article. The incident has since been reported by some outlets outside Bangladesh, and several international media sources have covered the lynching and Utsav’s death [1] [2][3].Utsav, a member of the Hindu minority, was reported killed by local newspapers in the presence of police and army personnel, who did not intervene during the attack. This raises significant concerns about the safety of minorities and the accountability of law enforcement in such incidents.Following the incident, authorities have not provided clear information, and the lack of transparency raises concerns within the community. Reports suggest that conflicting and false statements are being circulated about Utsav’s death [4], with fears that his family may be coerced into silence. HRCBM urges the international community to act swiftly, and calls for:1. A transparent, independent investigation into the lynching, ensuring accountability for the perpetrators and complicit law enforcement.2. Increased international pressure on the Bangladeshi government to protect its minority citizens and ensure law enforcement agencies uphold justice.3. Heightened global awareness of the ongoing violence and persecution faced by religious minorities in Bangladesh, emphasizing the need for reform and protection.The lynching of Utsav Mandol underscores the urgent need for justice and the protection of vulnerable communities. HRCBM appeals to the international community to support efforts for accountability and ensure that such acts of violence do not go unpunished.Reference:1. The Borderlens, 2024. Hindu youth lynched over ‘Blasphemy’ in presence of Police, Army by Islamist mob in Bangladesh. Available onlin at https://www.borderlens.com/2024/09/05/hindu-youth-lynched-over-blasphemy-in-presence-of-police-army-by-islamist-mob-in-bangladesh/ 2. Opindia, 2024. Bangladeshi media reports about Hindu boy being killed over ‘blasphemy’ allegations by Muslim mob, deletes report after video goes viral showing Army, police presence during crime. Available online at https://www.opindia.com/2024/09/bangladesh-hindu-boy-beaten-to-death-by-muslim-mob-in-khulna-over-alleged-blasphemy/ 3. IndiaTV, 2024. Bangladesh: Hindu teenager hacked to death in police station for alleged blasphemous post. Available online at https://www.indiatvnews.com/news/world/bangladesh-hindu-teenager-hacked-to-death-in-police-station-for-alleged-blasphemous-post-mob-violence-muhammad-yunus-remarks-updates-2024-09-06-950717 4. TimesofIndia, 2024. Utsav Mandal, Hindu Youngstar attacked by mob inside police station, is alive: Bangladesh Army. Avilable online at https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/south-asia/utsav-mandal-hindu-youngster-attacked-by-mob-inside-police-station-is-alive-bangladesh-army/articleshow/113123172.cms For more information, please contact:Dhiman Chowdhurydhiman@hrcbm.orgAbout HRCBM:The Human Rights Congress for Bangladesh Minorities (HRCBM) is a global advocacy organization focused on defending the rights of religious minorities in Bangladesh. For decades, HRCBM has worked to raise awareness about the systemic persecution faced by Etho-religious minorities including Hindu, Buddhist, Christian, Ahmadiya and Indigenous people communities and push for justice.

Bangladesh’s Authorities Stand Idly By as Islamist Mob Lynches 16-Year-Old Hindu Student; Family Faces Denial and Injustice in Wake of Tragedy

