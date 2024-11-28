Disaster Recovery Centers Extending Operations in Union, York Counties

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Disaster Recovery Centers in Union and York counties will continue operating past their original closure dates. Both centers will now operate until Dec. 6.

Union County: Union County Library, 300 E. South St., Union, SC 29379

Open Nov. 26-27, Dec. 2-6, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Closed Nov. 28 - Dec. 1.

York County: York County Library, 138 E. Black St., Rock Hill, SC 29730

Open Nov. 26-27, Dec. 2-5, 9:30 a.m.- 6:30 p.m.,

Dec. 6, 9:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m.

Closed Nov. 28 - Dec. 1.

To find all other center locations, including those in other states, go to fema.gov/drc or text “DRC” and a Zip Code to 43362.

Survivors do not need to visit a center for assistance. Homeowners and renters are encouraged to apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov. You can also apply using the FEMA App for mobile devices or by calling toll-free 800-621-3362. The telephone line is open every day and help is available in many languages. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. For a video with American Sign Language, voiceover and open captions about how to apply for FEMA assistance, select this link.

FEMA programs are accessible to survivors with disabilities and others with access and functional needs.