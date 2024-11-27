Weekly Traffic Update: November 27, 2024

This issue of the Weekly Traffic Update is being released on Wednesday, November 27, in anticipation of City Hall being closed for the Thanksgiving Holiday.

Clinton Pkwy. eastbound lane closure at Crossgate Dr.

Beginning Monday, December 2, City crews will close the left eastbound lane on Clinton Pkwy. near Crossgate Dr. to complete a storm sewer replacement project in the area. The sidewalk in this area will also be closed during the project.

The City anticipates this closure to end Monday, December 16, pending weather or other delays.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org