Work Begins on New Saskatchewan Student Assessment Program

Guided by the Provincial Education Plan (PEP), the Government of Saskatchewan is working with education partners to develop a Saskatchewan student assessment program that will provide data on how students are doing in core subject areas.

"We want our students to receive the foundational skills and knowledge they need to succeed in a growing province," Education Minister Everett Hindley said. "A provincial assessment program will help us identify how kids are doing in the classroom so we can provide teachers and students with the building blocks needed to have the best learning experience. We look forward to working with the education sector to get back to basics with a renewed focus on K-3 reading."

The goals of assessment are to provide a fair and objective measure of how students are doing, help guide instruction and assist schools, divisions and government in improving student achievement.

The ministry will be collaborating with PEP partners to further develop the assessment approach for Saskatchewan. This includes exploring a common approach to reading.

Learning and assessment is one of four priorities in the Provincial Education Plan, along with Indigenous education, mental health and wellbeing and student transitions.

The PEP was developed with the education sector, Indigenous organizations, post-secondary education institutions and School Community Councils representing parents.

Assessments will be implemented in a staggered approach. Beginning in the 2025-26 school year, Grade 5 and 9 students will participate in an annual mathematics assessment, and Grades 4, 7 and 10 students will participate in an English language arts assessment. All other Canadian provinces currently have their own assessment programs, based on their respective curricula.

