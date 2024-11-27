New program for earning high school equivalency

CANADA, November 27 - Islanders have access to a new Canadian high school equivalency credential to earn a PEI High School Equivalency Certificate.

The Canadian Adult Education Credential (CAEC) was created collaboratively with provincial and territorial governments to replace the General Education Development program (GED), which ended in May 2024. The CAEC offers a high quality, made in Canada education credential and is reflective of diverse cultures and perspectives across the country.

“By working together with our provincial and territorial counterparts, this tailored Canadian accreditation offers individuals with a flexible and accessible opportunity to succeed and positively contribute to the workforce. It is important to offer Islanders the chance to obtain a high school equivalency, so they can achieve their personal and professional goals.” - Minister of Workforce, Advanced Learning and Population Jenn Redmond.

The CAEC is specifically designed for Canada’s education system and consists of five tests: reading, writing, mathematics, science and social science, offered in both English and French. The tests will be delivered on an easy-to-use online platform. Support will be available for individuals who require learning accommodations.

Testing for the CAEC will be facilitated through Holland College and people can register now to begin testing in December. Any GED tests passed before May 3, 2024, will count toward the CAEC until May 2027. Like the GED, the CAEC will be free for Island residents.

The GED will continue to be recognized as a valid credential that does not expire. Those who already hold a GED do not need to complete the CAEC.

Learn more about the Canadian Adult Education Credential (CAEC).



