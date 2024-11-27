From knowledge to action: enabling evidence-based decision-making in the water-energy nexus
The World Bank, Stockholm Environment Institute and Texas A&M Energy Institute bring together practitioners and researchers to highlight best practices for operationalizing water-energy-food (WEF) nexus research and informing robust decision-making. Experts will delve into the role of financing, governance and communication in overcoming the barriers to bridging science and policy.
The program will feature a special session on implementing evidence-based solutions to tackle WEF challenges in Europe and Central Asia.
Agenda
8:30–10 a.m. EST
Water-energy-food nexus: from knowledge to action
Keynote Speaker: Annette Huber-Lee, Senior Scientist, Water Program, Stockholm Environment Institute US
Moderator: Fan Zhang, Lead Economist, Global Lead for Water Economy and Climate Change, World Bank
Panellists:
- Bassel Daher, Assistant Director for Sustainable Development, Texas A&M Energy Institute
- Claudia Ringler, Director, Natural Resources and Resilience, International Food Policy Research Institute
- Drew Story, Managing Director, MIT Policy Lab
- Diego Rodriguez, Lead Water Economist for Eastern and Southern Africa, World Bank
10–11:30 a.m. EST
Operationalizing water-energy solutions in Central Asia and Europe
Keynote Speaker: Winston Yu, Water Practice Manager for the Europe and Central Asia Region, World Bank
Panellists:
- Amjad Khan, Economist, Economist, Water Practice in the Europe and Central Asia Region, World Bank
- Julie Rozenberg, Senior Economist, Sustainable Development in Latin America and the Caribbean, World Bank
- Jia Li, Senior Economist, Climate Change Group, World Bank
- Manuel Berlengiero, Lead Energy Specialist, Central Asia Energy Program, World Bank
