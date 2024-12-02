R3 Medical Training Offering 50% Off for 2025 Comprehensive Regenerative Medicine Trainings

Top Thread Lift Training Course AAFP CME Category 1 AMA Credits Hands On Stem Cell Training

There's no comparison to learning the information and then immediately getting to use it in a real patient setting. Stem cells, exosomes and PRP are all part of the curriculum!” — David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R3 Medical Training is now offering 50% off registration fees for all 2025 Comprehensive Regenerative Medicine training courses. The stem cell and exosome training courses are not only CME accredited, but also include hands-on experience with real patients.

For over five years, R3 has been offering the regenerative medicine training courses for providers of all types, including MD, DO, NP, NMD, PA, RN, DC and administrators too. The presentations at the course include a combination of medical information along with sales and marketing information as well. This makes the course an amazing hybrid for both the business side of regenerative medicine and the clinical too.

Attendees learn extensive information on FDA regulations, science of the biologics and evidence based indications for patients. During the course, patients come in for treatments with R3's faculty. Attendees get to see the procedures, meet the patients and participate in the care. According to R3 Medical Training CEO Dr. David Greene, "There's no comparison to learning the information and then immediately getting to use it in a real patient setting. Our courses don't teach fluff, rather, useful education that is immediately useful in practice!"

Attendees learn the best methods for acquiring new patients, converting to procedures, and also understand how the FDA regulates regenerative medicine too. The groups are typically small, so there's a lot of networking involved. The stem cell training courses are offered in Scottsdale, Arizona along with Nashville, Tennessee and Beverly Hills, California. There are 10 CME credits offered for the course.

Each provider also receives a free procedure as well. Added Dr. Greene, "There's nothing like telling patients your own experience with a regenerative procedure. And at the training you receive it for free!"

Along with the stem cell training course, R3 Medical Training also offers MSK Ultrasound Injection Training courses too on a monthly basis.

To see additional information about the Comprehensive Regenerative Medicine Course, either visit https://r3medicaltraining.com/events/comprehensive-stem-cell-training-course/ or call R3 at (888) 998-6343.

