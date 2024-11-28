Howell Management Services (HMS): Empowering International Students Through Global Education Partnerships

Partnering with top-tier universities to provide international students with unparalleled access to education and career opportunities.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Howell Management Services (HMS) is proud to be a leading provider of educational opportunities for students worldwide.By partnering exclusively with accredited universities in the U.S. and beyond, HMS bridges the gap between talented international students and high-quality academic programs that prepare them for success in today’s global economy.About Howell Management ServicesHMS was founded on the belief that education has the power to transform lives. Our mission is to Inform, Influence, and Inspire.• We leverage our global communication channels and relationships to inform prospective students around the world about life-changing educational opportunities.• We influence our academic partners and stakeholders to create innovative programs that will serve international students, create new revenue streams, and grow and diversify their student populations.• We inspire prospective students to take advantage of every opportunity to improve their lives and the lives of their families by participating in the high-demand programs offered by our academic partners.Understanding CPT and the Rise of Integral CPT ProgramsWhat is CPT? Curricular Practical Training (CPT) is a U.S. work authorization program for F-1 international students, allowing them to engage in paid internships or employment directly related to their field of study. This training is an integral part of their academic program and provides valuable real-world experience.What is Integral CPT?Integral CPT programs are specifically designed to allow students to start gaining practical experience immediately upon enrollment. These programs are especially attractive to international students who want to simultaneously build their careers while completing their academic degrees.Demand for Integral CPT ProgramsThe demand for programs offering integral CPT has risen dramatically in recent years. In an increasingly competitive global job market, employers value candidates with a blend of theoretical knowledge and hands-on experience. Integral CPT programs meet this demand by equipping students with:• Real-world skills that enhance academic learning.• Professional experience to differentiate themselves in the job market.• Networking opportunities within their chosen industry.HMS’s partner universities are at the forefront of this trend, integrating integral CPT into their academic programs to provide students with unmatched opportunities.Benefits of Integral CPT Programs1. Immediate Professional Experience: Students can work in internships or employment directly tied to their studies from the first day of their program, applying classroom knowledge in real-world settings.2. Enhanced Career Readiness: Combining work and study prepares students to enter the workforce with both academic credentials and professional expertise.3. Financial Flexibility: Paid employment opportunities help students manage tuition and living expenses.4. Competitive Edge: Graduates emerge with robust resumes and valuable industry experience, making them highly attractive to employers.5. Networking Opportunities: Students build relationships with industry professionals and potential employers throughout their program.Partnering for Student SuccessHMS has established exclusive partnerships with some of the most prestigious universities in the U.S., each offering integral CPT programs to benefit international students. HMS ensures that international students receive more than just an education—they gain the skills, experience, and connections needed to thrive in today’s global workforce.Each HMS partner institution is carefully selected for its commitment to academic excellence and its focus on regulatory compliance. Whether pursuing a business, technology, or healthcare degree, students benefit from programs designed to meet the demands of modern industries.Partner Universities Include:• Texas Wesleyan University: MBA programs with concentrations in Supply Chain Management, Data Analytics, Healthcare Administration, and more. Students can gain hands-on experience through Curricular Practical Training (CPT) from Day 1.• National Louis University: MS in Business Data Analytics and Doctorate of Business Administration (DBA) programs with integral CPT, emphasizing career-oriented education and research.• Ottawa University: Programs like the EMBA-IT, EMBA-Business Data Analytics, and Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) with integral CPT prepare students for critical roles in business and healthcare leadership.• Humphreys University: Affordable MBA programs with integral CPT and flexible schedules, tailored to meet the needs of working professionals and international students.• Harrisburg University: MS STEM programs with integral CPT focus on high-demand jobs to assist students with marketability and career growth.These institutions are recognized not only for their academic rigor but also for their commitment to integrating practical training opportunities into their curricula. More and more students are seeking accredited universities and graduate programs with integral CPT HMS Helps Students Take the First Step Toward a Transformative EducationHMS and its university partners are dedicated to helping international students achieve their educational and professional goals. With personalized guidance and access to innovative academic programs, HMS ensures that every student's journey is a successful one.Visit www.howellmgmt.com to learn more about HMS, its partner universities, and how HMS helps students unlock their potential through programs designed for international students.

