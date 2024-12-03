WebRezPro Partners with Ascent360 to Increase Guest Engagement and Revenue for Hotels

WebRezPro Property Management System

Direct integration drives repeat business using unified and enriched guest data.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- WebRezPro Property Management System for independent lodging operators now integrates with leading guest data and marketing automation platform, Ascent360, to grow guest engagement, repeat business, and revenue for hotels.Built for the hospitality industry, Ascent360’s powerful omnichannel marketing solution empowers hoteliers to build targeted audience segments and send personalized campaigns that drive engagement and revenue. By integrating Ascent360 with WebRezPro, lodging operators benefit from a unified and enhanced guest database that allows them to gain a holistic, 360-degree view of their guests and market more effectively."We are pleased to be partnering with WebRezPro. Together, we empower hoteliers to more effortlessly create genuine connections with their guests," said Scott Buelter, CEO of Ascent360. "By activating their guest data, users are able to drive more direct revenue and repeat bookings through hyper-personalized, automated omnichannel marketing within the Ascent360 platform."Through the integration, WebRezPro sends reservation data to Ascent360, which consolidates and enriches your data daily to create a robust database that provides hoteliers with a single source of truth and powers targeted marketing campaigns across email, SMS, direct mail, and paid ads, with no additional manual effort.“We’re thrilled to partner with Ascent360 to offer our clients an effective and efficient way to harness their data to drive more revenue,” said Frank Verhagen, Founder and President at WebRezPro. “Data is the key to understanding your customers, and with this seamless integration, our clients can unlock powerful segmentation and marketing capabilities that increase engagement and bookings.”About Ascent360Ascent360 is an all-in-one Guest Data & Marketing Automation Platform built to help marketers nurture their guests and drive direct revenue through targeted, automated marketing across email, SMS, paid ads, and direct mail. The platform ingests complex data from multiple hospitality systems at once and uses a sophisticated hygiene engine to create reliable and actionable data. Ascent360 also ensures marketers meet all compliance laws for added peace of mind. With advanced segmentation capabilities, marketers gain clear insights into guest behavior and preferences. Easily automate personalized marketing campaigns to engage every type of guest, from VIPs to first-time visitors, and reduce spoilage using proven-effective strategies. For more information, visit ascent360.com About WebRezProWebRezPro is a robust cloud-based property management system for independent lodging operators. The all-in-one solution saves hoteliers time and maximizes revenue with automated features that include online reservations, self check-in, seamless guest payments, housekeeping management, accounting, and advanced reporting. Committed to user-friendly, scalable software, industry-best data protection, and exceptional support, WebRezPro drives efficiency, guest satisfaction, and success for 2000+ properties in 50 countries. Launched in 2003, WebRezPro is a product of World Web Technologies Inc., an internet marketing and software company for tourism and hospitality since 1994. For more information, visit webrezpro.com

