Cellula Robotics’ Solus-XR Achieves MASS Compliance in Canada

BURNABY, BC, CANADA, November 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cellula Robotics, a leading innovator in autonomous marine systems, announced today that its Solus-XR XLAUV (eXtra Large Autonomous Underwater Vehicle) has successfully obtained MASS (Maritime Autonomous Surface Ship) compliance in Canada. This significant milestone follows the earlier MASS compliance of the Solus-LR AUV and underscores Cellula’s commitment to operational safety and technological advancement.The MASS compliance process involves a rigorous evaluation of the vehicle’s safety equipment, operating procedures, control systems, and operator qualifications. By meeting these stringent standards, Cellula ensures the safe operation of the Solus-XR, particularly when it transitions to the surface.The Solus-XR is a groundbreaking autonomous underwater vehicle designed for extended missions and demanding applications. With a length of approximately 11 meters, a width of 1.7 meters, and a weight of around 8 metric tons in air, it represents a significant advancement in the field of autonomous marine technology.“Achieving MASS compliance for the Solus-XR is a testament to our dedication to safety and operational excellence,” said Alex Johnson, Director of Products at Cellula Robotics. “By adhering to the highest safety standards, we are enabling the deployment of advanced autonomous systems that can revolutionize marine operations.”Cellula Robotics is committed to pushing the boundaries of marine technology and providing innovative solutions to complex challenges facing the oceanographic industry. The MASS compliance of the Solus-XR marks a major step forward in realizing the full potential of autonomous underwater vehicles. By enabling the exploration of deep-sea trenches, monitoring underwater infrastructure, and collecting data, the Solus-XR addresses critical challenges that require advanced technological solutions. This milestone paves the way for a future where the ocean's depths are better understood and protected. Cellula Robotics is proud to be at the forefront of this technological revolution, driving innovation and shaping the future of marine exploration.Cellula Robotics is a world-leading developer of autonomous marine systems, specializing in the design, development, and deployment of advanced underwater vehicles (AUV) systems. With a focus on innovation and safety, Cellula is driving the future of marine technology.Headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia with additional offices on the East Coast of Canada and the United States, Cellula employs over 80 dedicated professionals, including highly skilled engineers, designers, and technicians.Driven by innovation and industry knowledge, Cellula is committed to crafting sustainable solutions for the defense, offshore energy and scientific sectors. Cellula's hydrogen fuel cell-powered long range AUVs address evolving demands, propelling them towards a greener future.

