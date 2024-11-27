CP3 Supports State TVTP Strategy Development

A state-level strategy for targeted violence and terrorism prevention (TVTP) can help individual states strengthen public safety and address their unique and dynamic threat environments. Over the last few years, six states have published TVTP strategies (Colorado, Florida, Hawai’i, Illinois, New York, and Texas), and eight additional states are currently in the drafting or publication process. Another 15 states have expressed interest in working with the Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships (CP3) on a state strategy, some of which are taking initial steps toward drafting. CP3 provides states with guidance and support to navigate the complexities of developing a robust strategy.

What is a TVTP strategy?

A TVTP strategy is a structured plan of action to help ensure public safety and address potential risks of targeted violence. The strategy should provide a clear direction for allocating resources, defining priorities, and taking steps toward implementation. An effective strategy also needs to be able to adapt to changing circumstances.

A strong state strategy is multidisciplinary and includes behavioral health, public health, social services, and education professionals, as well as programs that support individuals, peers, families, and communities. Commitment, cooperation, and leadership from numerous sectors can promote successful implementation and long-term impact.

Jackie Bray, New York state commissioner of the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, explained last year that the New York strategy aims to “build as many off ramps as humanely possible” for people moving toward violence. “Part of what’s challenging is we have to go into prevention work knowing that every single one of our failures is going to be front-page news and not a single one of the successes is going to be anything we ever talk about publicly,” Bray said.

What makes a strategy effective?

An effective TVTP strategy helps reduce risk factors and strengthen protective factors to lower the chances of targeted violence. CP3 supports a community-wide approach to prevent all forms of violent extremism, targeted violence, and terrorism. This means building trust, forming partnerships, and promoting collaboration across all levels of government, the private sector, and non-governmental organizations.

In developing this prevention model, CP3 draws from principles for violence prevention from the Centers for Disease Control. A key idea is that local prevention efforts work best when they connect community members with people who need help before they turn to crime or violence. Guided by this principle, CP3 focuses on supporting state and local initiatives to strengthen prevention efforts using a public health-informed approach.

Why are state TVTP strategies important?

States play a crucial role in supporting and scaling promising interventions by sharing resources, building relationships through local and national programs, and providing training and technical assistance to local efforts. A state-level strategy is a useful way to offer ongoing direction and organization, helping states adjust their resources to meet changing threats.

Implementing a state strategy is also a valuable way to signal to the public that prevention is possible, making it more likely that bystanders will take action if they are concerned about someone. It demonstrates that a multidisciplinary approach can prevent tragedies from occurring. A defined strategy also provides shared language and principles that helps unite stakeholders in addressing challenges in their communities, while also protecting privacy, civil rights and civil liberties.

How does CP3 support state strategy development?

CP3 is committed to long-term partnerships and providing financial and technical assistance that help increase the capacity of state and local prevention providers. States can work with CP3 to identify ways to use existing support services, enhance the professional development of service providers, and develop new channels to provide services to individuals in need. CP3 staff members also continue to provide timely information on current threats, behavioral indicators on the pathway toward violence, de-escalation opportunities, and best practices for building behavioral threat assessment and management (BTAM) teams.

In 2020, CP3 awarded a two-year TVTP grant to the National Governors Association (NGA) Center for Best Practices to help states develop and implement strategies to prevent targeted violence. Prevention providers in New York, Illinois, and Hawai’i participated in NGA’s Policy Academy on Preventing Targeted Violence, leading to the development and implementation of state TVTP strategies for the three states.

Learn more about state TVTP strategy development

In 2024, CP3 has published an updated evidence-based guide to support the development of state-level TVTP strategies. By following the steps outlined in this guide, states can benefit from collaborative efforts and craft prevention strategies tailored to the unique needs and challenges of their communities.

The resource provides:

Effective state TVTP strategy examples and best practices;

Practical guidance on engaging stakeholders; and

Education on the benefits of a multidisciplinary approach to violence prevention.

The overview document provides a one-page summary, suitable for printing and sharing.

