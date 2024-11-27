Submit Release
Notice of Member Vacancies - Tennessee Corn Promotion Board

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 | 01:36pm

The Tennessee Corn Promotion Board is a 9-member body established to administer assessment dollars for promotion of increased production, use, and sale of corn in Tennessee through advertising, research, and other methods. Positions on the board are appointed by the commissioner of agriculture upon nomination of Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation; Tennessee Farmers Cooperative; and the Tennessee Corn Growers Association. Members serve a 3-year term and are not eligible for compensation but are eligible for reimbursement of travel expenses arising from their service.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) is currently accepting nominations for (3) member positions on the board. Nominees must be Tennessee corn producers. Each of the nominating bodies above is required under T.C.A. § 43-29-122 to submit (3) nominees to TDA on or before December 23, 2024. Please forward the name, contact information, and a brief description of the nominees’ qualifications, including professional and public service experience to:

Tennessee Department of Agriculture
Attn: Evan Boyd
Post Office Box 40627
Nashville, Tennessee 37204
tn.agriculture@tn.gov

All nominations will be vetted for statutory compliance prior to selection and appointment by the commissioner of agriculture in accordance with state law.

For any questions, please contact TDA at (731) 514-5708.

