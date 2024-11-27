Prevention Forums Unwrapped

During 2024, CP3 held six successful Prevention Forums with expert panelists showcasing how targeted violence and terrorism are preventable. In total, about 2,584 people attended and learned how they can play a role in stopping violence in their communities.

During the Nov. 12 Prevention Forum, 507 attendees learned about the importance of engaging citizens in civic participation and building healthy communities to prevent targeted violence and terrorism. Panelists offered strategies for leveraging civic engagement as a tool for social cohesion and long-term prevention. At the beginning of the Prevention Forum, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas delivered brief remarks to thank our veterans and reinforce the importance of targeted violence and terrorism prevention.

On Sept. 16, CP3 hosted the fifth Prevention Forum along with CISA’s School Safety Task Force. The forum discussed 1) how school safety experts work to cultivate positive, safe, supportive, and inclusive learning environments, 2) strategies to implement and enhance bystander reporting programs, and 3) available resources for K-12 education communities. The Forum yielded the highest number of registrants and attendees so far, with 553 attendees. Attendees were particularly captivated by the event, staying for the longest time out of all the Prevention Forums: an hour and eight minutes.

On July 11, 416 attendees joined the fourth Prevention Forum to hear from state and city leaders about how they have sought to prevent targeted violence and terrorism and build resilience. Presented with the Strong Cities Network and the National League of Cities, panelists discussed Illinois cities as examples of the unique roles of cities in prevention.

The May 9 Prevention Forum explored how state, local, tribal, and territorial law enforcement works with prevention partners to stop incidents of targeted violence before they occur. Experts examined the role of law enforcement before criminal activity occurs and how to support prevention in practice. The May Forum reached the maximum number of registrants, becoming our most attended Forum of the 2024 series.

On April 16, 506 attendees learned about the role of the mental wellness field in violence prevention. Panelists discussed how mental wellness practitioners, including social workers, psychologists, counselors, researchers in social sciences, or other interested individuals, can help to create a culture of prevention.

On March 14, CP3 held its first Prevention Forum on the importance of a public health-informed approach (PHIA) to preventing targeted violence and terrorism. Over 350 people heard from a panel of public health experts, who explained how this approach focuses on locally led efforts that are multidisciplinary, whole-of-society, and seek to ensure the health and well-being of individuals and their communities.

We would like to thank all our panelists and attendees for six outstanding Prevention Forums. You’ve shown that targeted violence and terrorism are preventable, and everyone has a role to play. Stay tuned for more information about our 2025 Prevention Forum series.