CP3 Works with Texas to Build State Strategy

In recent years, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has recognized the urgent need to strengthen targeted violence and terrorism prevention (TVTP) efforts at a statewide level. To address this, Texas DPS sought the Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships' (CP3) help to design a comprehensive behavioral threat assessment, intervention, and prevention program strategy. This initiative aims to coordinate statewide violence prevention efforts and provide an actionable framework for schools, law enforcement, and mental health professionals. The development of this program required close collaboration with a wide range of stakeholders, ensuring the capacity to implement effective prevention measures at every level.

The strategy development process involved gathering input from a diverse range of professionals, including experts in mental and public health, law enforcement, and emergency management. In June 2023, CP3 traveled to Austin to provide direct, in-person support to Texas DPS, maintaining close collaboration with state leadership. By consistently communicating and refining the strategy based on leadership feedback, CP3 and Texas DPS ensured that the initiative stayed on track and adapted to the state's evolving needs. CP3 is proud to have helped shape Texas’ state strategy, ensuring it is not only comprehensive but also grounded in practical, evidence-based approaches.

In May 2024, Texas DPS announced a statewide TVTP conference scheduled for January 2025, further cementing its partnership with CP3 and reinforcing CP3’s critical role in advancing violence prevention efforts across the state. From July to August 2024, Texas DPS and CP3 collaborated to finalize key updates to the Texas state strategy, leading to a more robust and impactful plan for addressing targeted violence and terrorism.

On Sept. 5, 2024, CP3 received official notification that Texas had formally approved its state strategy for the Texas behavioral threat assessment, intervention, and prevention program. This comprehensive strategy, shaped by input from mental health, public health, and law enforcement professionals, ensures a collaborative and holistic approach to violence prevention. By Sept. 13, the strategy was officially sanctioned for dissemination both statewide and nationally, marking a pivotal milestone in advancing coordinated efforts to prevent targeted violence and terrorism. The successful development and approval of Texas’ state strategy not only provides an established framework for protecting Texans from violence but also sets a powerful example for other states and regions to follow.

This achievement underscores the strength of the partnership between CP3 and Texas DPS.