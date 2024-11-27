Derby Barracks / Request for Information / Theft / Newport Town

VSP News Release-Incident

Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A5006138

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 11/27/24 at approximately 1430 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Collins Mill Rd, Newport Town, VT

VIOLATION: Theft

VICTIM: Penny Coe

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Town, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/27/24, at approximately 1430 hours, the State Police received a report of a theft of a gas-powered motor scooter from a residence on Collins Mill Rd in Newport Town. The scooter was a red Honda Spree scooter with a white sticker on the front that says "Ska." The scooter was taken some time between 11/24/24 and 11/27/24. Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact the Vermont State Police and/or Submit an anonymous tip online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.