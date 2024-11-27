More than 54,000 deer harvested during first weekend of Illinois firearm deer season

SPRINGFIELD - Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 54,661 deer during the first weekend of the Illinois firearm deer season between Nov. 22-24. Comparatively, hunters took 53,348 and 52,354 deer during the first firearm weekends in 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Illinois' seven-day firearm deer season will conclude Dec. 5-8.

Remaining 2024-2025 deer hunting opportunities in Illinois include: Muzzleloader-only deer season Dec. 13-15.

Late-winter antlerless-only and chronic wasting disease deer seasons in select counties only, Dec. 26-29 and Jan. 17-19.

Archery deer season continues through Jan. 19. Please note that archery deer hunting is closed Dec. 5-8 in counties open for firearm deer season. Go online to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources' website for more information about deer hunting.

A table of preliminary Illinois firearm deer harvest totals by county for the first weekend of the 2024 season and comparable totals for 2023 and 2022 follows.

County 2022 2023 2024 ADAMS 1437 1423 1414 ALEXANDER 239 199 225 BOND 537 562 594 BOONE 71 74 80 BROWN 655 591 629 BUREAU 609 695 628 CALHOUN 465 476 499 CARROLL 331 389 387 CASS 423 448 434 CHAMPAIGN 137 144 165 CHRISTIAN 403 417 412 CLARK 721 721 783 CLAY 889 1007 1118 CLINTON 606 588 735 COLES 487 415 523 CRAWFORD 673 729 788 CUMBERLAND 542 511 575 DEKALB 73 83 97 DEWITT 220 220 261 DOUGLAS 120 121 129 EDGAR 424 413 407 EDWARDS 317 283 309 EFFINGHAM 653 696 763 FAYETTE 1184 1166 1298 FORD 86 85 86 FRANKLIN 956 888 879 FULTON 1249 1296 1317 GALLATIN 305 306 301 GREENE 634 624 660 GRUNDY 172 217 204 HAMILTON 741 750 838 HANCOCK 1128 992 1102 HARDIN 548 467 366 HENDERSON 283 320 318 HENRY 275 321 300 IROQUOIS 257 344 338 JACKSON 1484 1371 1355 JASPER 794 784 851 JEFFERSON 1249 1286 1406 JERSEY 425 435 475 JO DAVIESS 843 967 936 JOHNSON 874 749 759 KANE 18 27 24 KANKAKEE 114 138 139 KENDALL 43 49 34 KNOX 737 821 715 LAKE 5 4 7 LASALLE 427 499 392 LAWRENCE 399 426 476 LEE 314 385 424 LIVINGSTON 268 310 323 LOGAN 193 215 252 MACON 155 135 156 MACOUPIN 1120 1077 1200 MADISON 509 484 549 MARION 1186 1202 1272 MARSHALL 412 429 462 MASON 249 280 239 MASSAC 268 247 235 MCDONOUGH 495 528 530 MCHENRY 129 204 152 MCLEAN 349 432 407 MENARD 215 262 260 MERCER 509 600 542 MONROE 856 821 798 MONTGOMERY 619 592 707 MORGAN 442 432 435 MOULTRIE 158 156 182 OGLE 356 503 418 PEORIA 576 581 554 PERRY 969 941 918 PIATT 89 84 100 PIKE 1129 1189 1136 POPE 1068 994 895 PULASKI 222 208 206 PUTNAM 228 244 229 RANDOLPH 1518 1506 1565 RICHLAND 487 480 533 ROCK ISLAND 408 526 480 SALINE 628 611 605 SANGAMON 327 357 358 SCHUYLER 904 875 914 SCOTT 190 254 216 SHELBY 883 895 921 ST. CLAIR 576 560 595 STARK 118 150 131 STEPHENSON 342 375 307 TAZEWELL 352 377 371 UNION 812 813 798 VERMILION 369 419 392 WABASH 122 126 156 WARREN 290 337 352 WASHINGTON 771 747 802 WAYNE 1015 938 1113 WHITE 553 542 532 WHITESIDE 335 402 391 WILL 134 167 150 WILLIAMSON 1287 1163 1165 WINNEBAGO 154 181 174 WOODFORD 434 475 528 Total 52,354 53,348 54,661



