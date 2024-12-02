Fuel50 Simplifies Skills Creation, Mapping, and Governance, Saving Organizations Over 500 Business Days

Track trending and in-demand skills within your organization and externally Leverage market data to inform your talent decisions Leverage market and labor data to gain competitive insights into skill demand, salary data and skill cost, as well as critical roles in the industry.

Adapting to Evolving Trends: How Fuel50's Skills Intelligence Keeps Businesses Ahead

Skills Intelligence offers an end-to-end solution that integrates market trends, internal job architectures, and role-specific factors to create a unified skills strategy that scales effortlessly.” — Anne Fulton, CEO, Fuel50

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fuel50, a leader in talent intelligence solutions, has announced the launch of Skills Intelligence, a groundbreaking platform that simplifies how businesses operate three critical steps in their skills framework: creation, mapping, and governing the skills required for organizational success.By combining advanced AI with evidence-based insights from industrial and organizational psychology, Skills Intelligence offers a foundation of over 5,500+ skills which clients can leverage, customize and build on to create their own personalized skills library. This library evolves alongside changing market trends and strategic objectives while unifying the business to a common skills language. It is easily maintained and managed through internal and external benchmarks, streamlined skill creation and customization processes, an approval workflow and a comprehensive audit trail.Fuel50’s revolutionary skill-to-role mapping process enables organizations to map skills to roles at scale. By combining AI, automation and human expertise, the solution analyzes organizational data and industry trends to align essential skills with role profiles. Clients retain full control, using intuitive interfaces to customize and refine profiles to meet their strategic goals and unique needs. This dynamic, adaptable approach empowers organizations to remain future-ready in an ever-changing business environment.Without Fuel50, the creation and management of personalized skills libraries has been found to take over 525 business days.“Organizations are struggling with fragmented skills frameworks, operational inefficiencies, and a widening gap between current capabilities and future needs,” said Anne Fulton, CEO, Fuel50. “Skills Intelligence addresses these challenges by offering an end-to-end solution that integrates market trends, internal job architectures, and role-specific factors to create a unified skills strategy that scales effortlessly.”Core Features of Skills Intelligence:Comprehensive Fuel50 Skills Ontology: An ever-evolving library that includes thousands of skills with clear descriptions, detailed proficiency levels and actional development statements, regularly updated to reflect market demands and leveraged to create personalized skill libraries for enterprise organizations.Personalized Skill Library Co-Pilot: AI-generated, contextually appropriate skill definitions, proficiency level descriptions and development actions for every skill, turning hours of manual writing into mere minutes.Dynamic Skills Mapping: AI-powered multi-lens mapping integrates market intelligence, organizational structure, and role complexity to align skills with evolving business needs.Robust Governance Tools: Clients maintain full control, leveraging intuitive interfaces to manage their personalized skills libraries as well as skills-to-role mapping. No more manual, time-consuming updates.Delivering Operational Excellence and Strategic Impact:Skills Intelligence transforms traditional skills management by automating key processes, including skills mapping, skill definitions and proficiencies, development actions and governance. Organizations gain:Unified Skills Language: A single framework that eliminates fragmentation and establishes consistent proficiency definitions.Proactive Planning: Data-driven tools for learning and development initiatives, role design, skills development planning, and future skills needs.Enhanced Learning Initiatives: Insight-driven prioritization of training investments to align workforce capabilities with business goals.In-platform Review: In-platform tools for review and governance of skills and mapping, ensuring real-time updates.Faster Adaptability to Market Changes: The dynamic approach ensures adaptability and alignment, empowering organizations to stay future-ready in a rapidly evolving landscape.Use Cases and Benefits:Organizations using Skills Intelligence can expect measurable improvements in workforce agility, hiring accuracy, and employee development. Key applications include:Workforce Planning: Precise forecasting of hiring needs and upskilling programs.Role Design: Consistent job descriptions and clear career progression pathways.Learning & Development: Tailored training investments based on employee aspirations and skill gaps.Talent Acquisition: Market-aligned job postings and skills-based hiring frameworks.A Vision for the Future of Work:Fuel50’s Skills Intelligence empowers organizations to transition from fragmented skills management to a unified, scalable model that ensures readiness for the rapidly changing workplace.To learn more about Skills Intelligence, join Fuel50’s webinar on December 17 at 1pm ET: fuel50.co/siwebinar

