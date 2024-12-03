HVACRedu.net Partners with ConSol and CHEERS to Offer On-Demand Practical Training for HERS Raters in California

ConSol - Building a clean energy future.

HVACRedu.net teams up with ConSol and CHEERS to offer on-demand practical training for HERS Raters in California, promoting sustainability & energy efficiency.

CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- HVACRedu.net is proud to announce a strategic partnership with ConSol , a training partner of CHEERS, to provide on-demand, practical Certification Program for HERS Raters training modules for HVAC technicians across California, as part of the statewide It’sAboutQ program On-Demand Practical Training Modules for California’s It’sAboutQ ProgramThrough this partnership, HVACRedu.net’s It’sAboutQ program will offer practical HERS Rater training modules developed by CHEERS.This training provides an accessible pathway for HVAC technicians to gain practical knowledge in alignment with California’s stringent Title 24 standards.For full HERS Rater certification, candidates who complete the on-demand training will then perform an in-person field test to demonstrate their proficiency post the online practical training offerings.Nationwide Prospective Availability of ANSI 310 ProgramFuture developments for ANSI 310 training will be integrated into the EnergySTAR Single Family training, which is an advanced follow-on training for those who have already completed CA HERS Rater certification. There is also a possibility that the ANSI 310 “gap” training can be a standalone follow-on module following HERS Rater certification coursework, separate from EnergySTAR Single Family.Streamlined Access to Industry-Compliant TrainingThis partnership offers HVAC technicians a streamlined pathway to gain quality training compliant with California energy efficiency Title 24 and beyond, ensuring technicians are well-prepared to meet regulatory requirements in a competitive industry.Impact of the It’sAboutQ ProgramThe It’sAboutQ program plays a critical role in California's HVAC industry by setting high standards for training quality and compliance, ensuring that technicians are well-prepared for real-world demands.This partnership supports that mission by equipping HVAC professionals with the latest skills in sustainable and efficient HVAC/R practices.Enhanced Career Opportunities for HVAC Technicians through It’sAboutQ ProgramThe It’sAboutQ program offers a unique advantage for HVAC technicians looking to advance their careers and increase their expertise in California’s energy efficiency standards. By participating in this practical training, technicians gain a deeper understanding of Title 24 compliance, sustainable building practices, and cutting-edge HVAC/R standards, making them more desirable hires within the industry.Employers increasingly seek HERS-certified technicians to ensure regulatory compliance, reducing the likelihood of project delays or failures that may arise from third-party inspections. As a result, those who complete the It’sAboutQ program and earn HERS certification demonstrate a valuable competency in energy-efficient practices, enhancing their appeal to employers committed to high standards in HVAC/R performance and sustainability. This innovative approach aims to provide an immersive learning environment for technicians, better preparing them for field challenges.Learn MoreFor more details on the It’sAboutQ program and the latest training opportunities available through this partnership, interested HVAC technicians and industry stakeholders are encouraged to visit ItsAboutQ.net and HVACRedu.net.Contact InformationFor additional information on this partnership and available training programs, please contact:HVACRedu.net Media RelationsEmail: info@hvacredu.netPhone: (888) 655-4822About HVACRedu.netHVACRedu.net is a premier online education provider for HVAC/R technicians, dedicated to enhancing the skills and knowledge of professionals across the industry through a wide range of training programs and certifications.About ConSol and CHEERSConSol, a training partner of CHEERS, is a leading provider of energy efficiency and sustainability solutions. With a commitment to innovation and quality, CHEERS conducts comprehensive practical training services to meet the needs of California’s HERS Raters, HVAC/R technicians, and other efficiency-minded building industry stakeholders.

