HVACRedu.net Continues HVAC Excellence Accreditation for HVAC/R Online Program

Established in 1994, HVAC Excellence is a standards organization dedicated to improving the quality of education in the HVACR industry.

Setting the Standard in HVAC/R Education with Renewed HVAC Excellence Accreditation

This continued accreditation is proof of our commitment to maintaining the highest educational standards and ensuring our students are equipped with the skills needed to succeed in the HVAC/R field.”
— Chris Compton, Founder and Director, HVACRedu.net
HERON, MT, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HVACRedu.net is thrilled to announce the continuation of its HVAC/R Online Program’s HVAC Excellence Accreditation, awarded on November 6, 2024.

With over 14 years of uninterrupted accreditation, this recognition underscores HVACRedu.net’s steadfast commitment to delivering exceptional online education in HVAC/R.

The accreditation, which includes rigorous evaluations of academic and industry standards, highlights HVACRedu.net’s dedication to offering high-quality training for students and professionals nationwide.

Since receiving its initial accreditation with Commendation in 2010—a distinction also awarded to the US Air Force program—HVACRedu.net has been a leader in providing world-class HVAC/R.

Founder and Director, Chris Compton, shared, “This continued accreditation is proof of our commitment to maintaining the highest educational standards and ensuring our students are equipped with the skills needed to succeed in the HVAC/R field.”

For over 27 years, HVACRedu.net has been a leader in providing accredited HVAC/R education, helping individuals advance or begin their careers.

The continued HVAC Excellence Accreditation ensures that HVACRedu.net’s programs stay relevant to the evolving needs of the HVAC/R industry, maintaining its position as the gold standard for training programs.

