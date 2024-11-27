Submit Release
Personalized mental health support gets court backing in Mendocino County

Mendocino County is set to roll out a new program on Dec. 1 aimed at addressing severe mental health challenges, including psychosis and homelessness. The Community Assistance, Recovery, and Empowerment (CARE) Court initiative will provide personalized support to individuals facing significant barriers to treatment and housing, the County of Mendocino announced in a press release.

