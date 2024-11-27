Submit Release
Santa Clara County CARE program begins mental health treatment

A new civil court process known as the CARE Program — or CARE Court — allows anyone from a family member to a first responder to petition the court to help an adult with schizophrenia, or other psychotic disorders. The process, which launches Dec. 2, works out a voluntary mental health treatment plan with the individual and the Santa Clara County Behavioral Health Services Department. Advocates hope it opens a pathway for people to access community-based services to avoid landing on the street or in jail.

