President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation

WASHINGTON – FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance is available to the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by wildfires from July 17 – Aug. 21, 2024.

Public Assistance federal funding is available to the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the wildfires in the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures for the Tribal Nation.

Yolanda J. Jackson has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the Tribal Nation and warranted by the results of further assessments.