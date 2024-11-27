Submit Release
Flathead County man sentenced in deliberate homicide case

HELENA – A Kila man was sentenced to 100 years at the Montana State Prison for murdering a woman during an argument at a Martin City bar in 2022, Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced today.

Del Orrin Crawford, 42, was found guilty in July 2024 of deliberate homicide, attempted deliberate homicide, assault with a weapon, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. In August 2022, Crawford shot and killed a woman during an argument outside the bar. A man who intervened in the argument was also shot and injured by Crawford during the altercation but survived.

In addition to 100 years in MSP, Crawford was ordered to pay $91,809.84 in restitution.

The case was prosecuted by assistant Attorneys General Thorin Geist and Selene Koepke, with the assistance of the Flathead County Attorney’s Office. The case was investigated by the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office.

