Adopt a Sugarbee® Apple Tree for a Gift That Gives All Year

TWISP, WA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This holiday season, the Adopt-A-SugarBee® Tree program offers a unique gifting opportunity. It allows individuals, families, or even classrooms to join the year-round journey of cultivating SugarBeeapples, straight from renowned Washington State orchards.Adopters will be guided through the serene, chilly winter months of tree restoration, transitioning into the lively spring season as the trees bloom to life. From the buzz of pollination to the careful art of pruning and fruit development, participants will gain an intimate perspective on the joys and challenges faced by growers every season. The year culminates in the much-anticipated fall harvest.Adopt-A-Tree™ is a new program launched this year. Debuting with the SugarBeeadoption opportunity, this program will continue to expand, and future offerings will include Adopt-A-Tree™ for other apple varieties, as well as pear and cherry trees in the future.Adopt-a-SugarBeeTree includes an official adoption certificate signed by SugarBeeherself. Monthly orchard updates will be narrated by growers and their families straight from the stunning orchards of North Central Washington State. Depending on the package you choose, you’ll get one-time or up to monthly shipments of fresh, crisp SugarBeeapples delivered to your door, as well as memorabilia and monthly updates from the orchard.SugarBeeapples are known for being sweet, crisp, and juicy. They have a honey-colored interior and a big crunch. And, they were developed by honeybees through natural cross pollination of a mystery variety and a Honeycrisp blossom. Mother Nature did her part and the SugarBeeapple was created.“We are excited to offer this truly immersive and educational journey into the heart of apple growing, forging lasting connections with the land, the growers, and the fruit itself,” said Julie DeJarnatt, VP of Brand Strategy with SugarBee. “For those who have a passion for nature, or any apple lover or educator, this is a truly unique opportunity to delve into the behind-the-scenes world of apple cultivation and connect with our dedicated farming families.” Adopt-a-SugarBee® Tree packages range from $150 to $1,000, including an exciting option for entire classrooms of students to enjoy the experiential activities, no matter where they are located in the United States.The special Holiday Bee package , priced at just $225, includes a certificate of adoption, a cuddly plush, a chance to meet the grower online, regular video updates from the orchard, and the delivery of a dozen SugarBeeapples, just in time for Christmas. To ensure holiday delivery, orders must be placed online by December 16.“Share the spirit of the season by adopting a SugarBeetree and experience the magic of watching it flourish and bear fruit, all from the comfort of your own home,” added DeJarnatt.About SugarBeeApplesThe SugarBeeApple is head of the class when it comes to eating and snacking apples. Its crisp crunch, caramel-and-honey-toned sweetness with a hint of molasses and excellent storage, make it among the most highly sought-after varieties for retailers nationwide. Nearly 200 growers in Washington State work hard to bring this stunning apple to eager consumers across the country. Use our online Fruit Locator ( https://sugarbee.fruitlocator.com/ ) to find a retailer near you or shop online at Gold Belly( https://shorturl.at/087Lr ) and experience the unmatched flavor of SugarBeeapples. Find Adopt-A-SugarBeeTree online( https://shorturl.at/okW5h ). For more information, visit our website ( https://shorturl.at/YtIbX ) or email us(julied@chelanfresh.com). Find more SugarBeegear at The Swanky Apple( https://theswankyapple.com/ ).Contact UsFor inquiries or to learn more about our Adopt-A-Tree™( https://shorturl.at/MMTos ) program, please contact us by email. Follow us on social media for updates and behind-the-scenes glimpses of the orchard life.

