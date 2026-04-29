Prairie Farms Family of Companies Introduces Red, White & Boom Ice Cream

Red, White & Boom Ice Cream will be available at participating retailers throughout Prairie Farms and Hiland Dairy markets beginning in May. Click the image above to view the first run of Red, White & Boom.

The Heroes Edition flavor celebrates America’s 250th and supports the company’s commitment to Folds of Honor

EDWARDSVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of America’s 250th anniversary, the Prairie Farms Family of Companies is proud to introduce Red, White & Boom Ice Cream, a heroes edition offering available from both Prairie Farms and Hiland Dairy.More than a seasonal flavor, Red, White & Boom reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to Folds of Honor, with a pledge to fund fifty, $5,000 academic scholarships for the families of America’s fallen or disabled military and first responders.Red, White & Boom also represents an important step forward in the company’s commitment to eliminating artificial colors, aligning with growing consumer preference for more natural ingredients and clean label products.Featuring strawberry, vanilla, and blueberry flavored real ice cream, Red, White & Boom is a fun, colorful mix of sweet flavors that feels made for hot days and cold scoops. Available for a limited time, the product is meant to be part of meaningful moments, from Memorial Day and Independence Day to everyday gatherings with family and friends.“Red, White & Boom is a fun, nostalgic flavor that captures the spirit of summer while reinforcing our commitment to eliminating artificial colors in our ice cream products,” said Ryan Murphy, Vice President of Marketing & Communication for Prairie Farms. “We are proud to honor our heroes, celebrate America’s 250th, and enhance our support of Folds of Honor and their mission.”Red, White & Boom Ice Cream will be available at participating retailers throughout Prairie Farms and Hiland Dairy markets beginning in May.For more information about the companies’ partnership with Folds of Honor, please visit prairiefarms.com/foh or hilanddairy.com /foh.About the Prairie Farms Family of CompaniesPrairie Farms is one of the largest and most successful dairy cooperatives operating in the Midwest and South. The cooperative includes more than 500 farm families, 7,000 associates, 48 manufacturing plants, and over 100 distribution facilities, with annual sales exceeding $4.69 billion. Prairie Farms is a nationally recognized leader in the dairy industry, setting the standard for milk flavor innovations and producing award-winning milk, cheese, and cultured dairy products. With headquarters in Edwardsville, Ill., Prairie Farms’ distribution footprint covers over 30 percent of the United States. For more information, visit Prairie Farms.com Hiland Dairy Foods Company is a leading farmer-owned dairy company headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, providing dairy foods to retailers and communities across the Midwest and Texas. The company produces a full line of favorites including milk, cottage cheese, sour cream, yogurt, butter, and ice cream, with growing innovation in lactose-free milk and protein-rich dairy foods. Hiland also distributes beverages including Red Diamond Tea, juices, and lemonade. With more than 3,600 employees, Hiland is committed to delivering fresh, high-quality food while supporting the farmers and communities it proudly serves. For more information visit HilandDairy.com.

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