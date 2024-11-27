Joint statement by the Heads of Government of Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Norway, Poland, and Sweden

SWEDEN, November 27 - We, the Heads of Government of Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Norway, Poland, and Sweden met today in Harpsund, Sweden, at a pivotal time for our security. As a result of this Summit, all the leaders of the Nordic-Baltic countries and Poland, have agreed the following:

We are determined to shoulder our responsibility for Euro-Atlantic security as we face grave security threats and challenges. We are united by a shared perception of threats and readiness to do what is needed to counter them. The transatlantic bond is indispensable, and we will increase our collective efforts to keep ourselves and all our Allies safe.

We will strengthen our support to Ukraine. Our countries are the largest per-capita contributors of military assistance to Ukraine and our support will not waver. Ukraine must be able to prevail against Russia’s aggression, to ensure a comprehensive, just and lasting peace. In the coming months, we will step up our support, including to the Ukrainian defence industry, and we will invest in making more ammunition available to Ukraine. Ukraine’s courage and resilience will be backed by strong and steadfast support by our countries whereby military assistance is an integral part. We encourage others to do the same.

We support the Ukrainian Victory Plan. We are committed to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine, and its full European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

Russia remains the most significant and direct threat to our security in the long term. Russia’s illegal war of aggression against Ukraine and increasing use of hybrid actions have shattered peace and stability in the Euro-Atlantic area and gravely undermine global security. We will work together to constrain, contest and counter Russia’s aggressive and highly confrontational actions as well as to ensure its full international accountability for the crime of aggression. Together with our Allies, we are committed to strengthening our deterrence, and defence, including resilience, against conventional as well as hybrid attacks, and to expanding sanctions against Russia as well as against those who enable Russia’s aggression, thus threatening our common security.