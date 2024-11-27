ITA Announces New Strategic Partnership with Cultural Heritage Economic Alliance to Advance Equity and Inclusion in the Travel and Tourism Sector

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, November 26, 2024

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The International Trade Administration (ITA) recently announced a new Strategic Partnership with the Cultural Heritage Economic Alliance (CHEA) to promote diverse, inclusive, and accessible tourism experiences and advance progress under the National Travel and Tourism Strategy.

The partnership aims to increase access to opportunities for Black-owned U.S. businesses and tour operators to increase their global competitiveness and support their local communities and economies. Under the Strategic Partnership, ITA and CHEA will develop educational training and activities to highlight programs, grants, and initiatives led by the U.S. Department of Commerce, as well as other federal agencies, to assist diverse travel and tourism businesses in underserved communities.

“Travel and tourism is a significant driver of economic growth, and we want the benefits of travel and tourism to extend to more businesses, workers, and communities across the country,” said Grant T. Harris, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Analysis. “Through this partnership, ITA and CHEA can raise awareness and increase access to resources to support equitable economic growth opportunities for small- and minority-owned businesses in line with the goals of the National Travel and Tourism Strategy.”

“We are excited about our strategic partnership with the International Trade Administration. This partnership will be instrumental in supporting CHEA’s development goal to assist small underrepresented Black and Brown tourism businesses to become better positioned to access business growth opportunities in international markets,” said Stephanie M. Jones, CEO, Cultural Heritage Economic Alliance, Inc. (CHEA).

Since its launch in 2022, ITA’s National Travel and Tourism Office has been working across the federal interagency to advance the National Travel and Tourism Strategy, which brings a whole-of-government focus to increasing American jobs and growing the economy through travel, tourism, and outdoor recreation, and to support a more robust and sustainable industry moving forward. The United States is on track to reach a key goal of the Strategy - to welcome 90 million visitors who are estimated to spend $279 billion annually - by 2026, one year early.

ITA’s Strategic Partnership Program seeks to better leverage the work of trade associations, chambers of commerce, educational institutions, and other organizations to advance ITA’s mission of supporting the international competitiveness of U.S. industry and promoting U.S. exports, including travel and tourism goods and services.

The National Travel and Tourism Office sits within the Industry and Analysis business unit in the International Trade Administration at the Department of Commerce. For more information on the federal government’s National Travel and Tourism Strategy or official U.S. travel and tourism statistics and research programs, please visit: https://www.trade.gov/national-travel-and-tourism-office.

