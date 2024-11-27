Empowering Women’s Health: My Viva Inc. and the Women’s Health Coalition of Canada Collaborate for Change

This initiative is a step toward advancing women’s health equity and highlights the importance of collaboration between technology and healthcare expertise.

ALBERTA, CANADA, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- With over 20 million women in Canada—many of whom face systemic barriers to equitable healthcare—My Viva Inc. and the Women’s Health Coalition (WHC) of Canada seek to address critical gaps in the healthcare system. Through resource creation, personalized health journeys, and advocacy, this initiative empowers women to take more authority over their health experience.Designed for women facing challenges in managing complex health conditions, including pelvic pain, heavy menstrual bleeding, incontinence, perimenopause, and menopause, My Viva Planfor Women’s Health will help users understand, monitor, and manage their health conditions while fostering a supportive and empowering environment. Individuals can now access tools and resources for urinary health, pelvic health, and self-care, with specialized journeys for gynecological and hormonal health launching in 2025.“We are excited to expand the scope of My Viva Plan to address women’s specific health needs,” said Loreen Wales, CEO of My Viva Inc. “We aim to create a meaningful impact in women’s lives, ensuring they feel supported and empowered every step.”Over 37% of Canadian women live with one or more chronic health conditions, such as endometriosis, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), or pelvic floor disorders. Despite this, conditions like endometriosis can take years to diagnose. Additionally, the median wait time to see a gynecologist after a referral from a general practitioner continues to increase. Delayed diagnoses, fragmented care, and a lack of support leave them feeling unheard and underserved.My Viva and WHC are creating a new model of care:• Comprehensive: My Viva Plan for Women’s Health collects lifestyle data and delivers personalized plans tailored to women’s specific needs, addressing the root causes of health issues.• Accessible: As a digital health program, there are no geographical limits on who can join.• Empowering: This collaboration fosters awareness, knowledge, and confidence, equipping women with the tools to advocate for and manage their health effectively.“This partnership aligns perfectly with our mandate to promote women’s health through evidence-based resources and patient-driven solutions,” said Carmen Wyton, Chair and Founder of the Women’s Health Coalition of Canada. “Together, we are empowering women to lead their health journey.”By uniting technology with healthcare expertise, the initiative represents a significant step toward advancing women’s health equity and improving how women in Canada approach and manage their well-being. My Viva Inc. and WHC are paving the way for a future where every woman can access personalized resources and support, one journey at a time.The WHC was founded in 2017 and is committed to advancing a movement to speak openly, learn, and engage to address barriers, gaps and biases in menstrual reproductive and sexual health. Our advocacy efforts are guided by patient experiences, informed by healthcare professional expertise, and enabled by partnerships, to advance evidence-informed recommendations to decision makers in government and health systems. We are a network of women, people who care about and for women, as well as healthcare professionals, community and business leaders.My Viva Inc. provides digital solutions for healthcare professionals that increase efficiency and improve patient health outcomes. The core program, My Viva Plan, automates the creation of personalized, evidence-based self-care plans grounded in lifestyle medicine. The digital program enables patients to take control of their health, preventing and managing chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and heart disease. The company continuously builds, tests, and refines My Viva Plan through their “Living Lab,” where healthcare professionals coach patients directly, ensuring the tools are effective, adaptable, and patient-centred. Learn more at discover.myvivaplan.comFor media inquiries or more information, please contact:

