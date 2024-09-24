My Viva Inc. Partners with Amii to Advance AI in Digital Health

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- My Viva Inc., a leader in digital health solutions, is excited to announce its collaborative initiative with Amii (Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute). This partnership will empower a selected candidate for a 12-month residency to work at the intersection of artificial intelligence and digital health, helping to drive innovation and expand the capabilities of My Viva Inc.’s flagship products, My Viva Planand YaroThe residency will serve as an opportunity for a talented individual to contribute to ground-breaking projects focused on integrating advanced AI techniques, such as Large Language Models (LLMs) and generative AI, into My Viva Inc.’s digital health programs. Working under the mentorship of Amii’s esteemed scientists, the resident will gain valuable insights from both the academic and practical realms of AI and digital health.At the heart of this collaboration is a shared vision of improving health outcomes through innovation.“Partnering with Amii gives us access to world-class expertise, ensuring that we stay at the forefront of digital health innovation,” said Loreen Wales, CEO of My Viva Inc. “This residency represents an exciting opportunity to apply leading-edge AI research to real-world challenges in healthcare.”“This partnership marks a pivotal advancement in empowering individuals to take charge of their health with intelligent, data-driven solutions,” said Stephanie Enders, CDO at Amii. “By leveraging AI, My Viva aims to deliver an even more personalized and impactful user experience, ensuring that each individual receives tailored guidance aligned with their unique health journey."My Viva Planis a comprehensive digital health program that integrates nutrition, fitness, and mental health support, helping individuals take control of their health. The program leverages data analytics to provide personalized health plans and promote sustainable behaviour change. The new enhancements powered by AI will further the personalization of guidance and recommendations to align with each individual’s unique health journey.Yaro, My Viva Inc.’s innovative conversational health buddy, will also benefit from this residency program. Yaro uses AR/3D avatars, AI, and gamification to engage users in their health journeys, providing personalized advice and celebrating their successes. By incorporating the latest AI techniques, Yaro is set to become even more immersive and effective in supporting users’ mental and physical well-being by expanding expert content, utilizing a more personal understanding of the user, thus further integrating with My Viva Plan.About My Viva Inc.My Viva Inc. provides digital solutions for healthcare professionals that increase efficiency and improve patient health outcomes. The core program, My Viva Plan, automates the creation of personalized, evidence-based self-care plans grounded in lifestyle medicine. The digital program enables patients to take control of their health, preventing and managing chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and heart disease. The company continuously builds, tests, and refines My Viva Plan through their “Living Lab,” where healthcare professionals coach patients directly, ensuring the tools are effective, adaptable, and patient-centred.About AmiiOne of Canada’s three centres of AI excellence as part of the Pan-Canadian AI Strategy, Amii (Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute) is an Alberta-based non-profit institute that supports world-leading research in artificial intelligence and machine learning and translates scientific advancement into industry adoption. Amii grows AI capacity by advancing leading-edge research, delivering exceptional training offerings, and providing business advice to build in-house AI capabilities. For more information, visit: amii.ca.

