Free Shred Event and Webinars During Identity Theft Awareness Month

COLUMBIA, S.C. – December is Identity Theft Awareness Month and the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) urges everyone to be vigilant. To help consumers keep their personal info safe and help families in need this holiday season, SCDCA is holding several free webinars and a joint shred event /donation drive with Harvest Hope.

Free Holiday Shred Event/Donation Drive with Harvest Hope & Shred360

When: December 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: SCDCA parking lot, 293 Greystone Blvd, Columbia, 29210

To shred your sensitive documents in a timely manner, the shred event is set up as a drive-through. Attendees are encouraged to stay in their vehicles; have your donation for Harvest Hope and sensitive information ready to be taken by a Shred360 worker. For a list of donations that Harvest Hope needs most, click here. Consumers are limited to (3) three boxes (copy paper box or smaller) or (3) three bags (kitchen trash bag or smaller) per vehicle. There is no need to remove binder clips, paper clips, staples, rubber bands or CDs/DVDs prior to shredding.

During December, SCDCA will host free webinars to help consumers and businesses learn how to protect information from would-be-thieves. To register for a specific webinar, click the title links below:

December 17 at 2:00 p.m. – FTC Safeguards Rule Updates for Businesses: We will discuss changes to the rule and the data security safeguards that financial institutions are required to put in place to protect their customers’ financial information.

December 18 at 10:30 a.m. – Holiday Scams: From fake shopping sites to phony charities, learn what you can do to protect your information and money this holiday season.

Consumers who have identity theft questions or who would like help with the steps to mitigate their identity theft situation please contact the Identity Theft Unit for one-on-one assistance. Call 1-800-922-1594 or fill out an ID Theft Intake form.

For tips on how to avoid scams and protect your personal information, download SCDCA’s free guide to guarding against scams “Ditch the Pitch.”

About SCDCA

Established in 1974, DCA has nearly fifty years of experience in protecting South Carolina consumers while recognizing those businesses that act honestly and fairly. Cultivating a marketplace comprised of well-informed consumers and businesses prevents deceptive and unfair business practices, allows legitimate business activity to flourish, resulting in the promotion of competition and a healthier economy.

