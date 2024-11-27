Healthy Incentives Program (HIP) - Program Changes

There is an important update for the Massachusetts Healthy Incentives Program (HIP), which has been a critical resource for our community members in accessing fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables.

As you may know, HIP has provided additional benefits to SNAP participants, allowing them to purchase healthy food directly from local farmers, farm stands, and farmers’ markets. The program has been essential in improving food access, supporting local agriculture, and promoting healthy eating among low-income families.

What’s Changing?

Starting in December 2024, the maximum HIP benefit will be reduced to $20 per month for all households, regardless of size. This change is due to a budget shortfall in the state’s funding for the program.

Originally, HIP benefits varied based on household size, with larger households receiving higher monthly incentives. However, with a $10 million funding deficit, the state has made the difficult decision to reduce the incentive amount in order to ensure the program continues to operate year-round.

Impact on Boston

In the month of Sept 2024, approximately 10% of SNAP households in Boston (or just under 10,000 households) received HIP benefits. Upwards of $2.7M in HIP benefits were received by Boston residents during 2024. Unfortunately, this will impact the ability of low-income households in Boston participating in SNAP to be able to access fresh fruits and vegetables. In addition, decreasing sales from HIP may impact farmers markets that create vibrant fresh food access points in their communities. The success of these markets is dependent on farmers receiving the sales they need to travel all the way to Boston, load and unload their trucks, and sell produce in all kinds of weather.

Why is This Change Happening?

In her Fiscal Year 2025 budget proposal, Governor Maura Healey requested $25 million to fully fund HIP. However, the final state budget allocated only $15 million, leaving a $10 million gap.

The Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA), in collaboration with the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR), worked to find a solution that would cause the least disruption to both participants and local farmers. Unfortunately, reducing the monthly HIP incentive to $20 was the only viable option to make the program sustainable in the coming year.

What Does This Mean for HIP Participants?

Starting in December, all households (regardless of size) will receive $20 per month to spend on fresh produce from participating vendors.

The reduced incentive will still be automatically loaded onto participants’ EBT cards, and can only be used to purchase fruits and vegetables from certified HIP vendors.

While the amount is being reduced, the goal remains to ensure that low-income families can continue to access fresh, nutritious food year-round.

