Circle Stone Capital to Invest in Two, Once-Acre Parcels of Land to Develop Four High End Rentals in North Scottsdale

The company aims to create four, for rent luxury like homes, consisting of a main house and a smaller guest house on each of the parcels

It is our belief these rentals will both be in high demand as well as increasing in value over time as Scottsdale continues to increase in popularity and population” — Peter Anadranistakis

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Circle Stone Capital, a real estate investment firm headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, has announced their plans to invest in two, one-acre parcels of land in North Scottsdale for development. The company aims to create for rent luxury like homes consisting of a main house and a smaller guest house on each of the parcels. The four total rentals will become part of an established residential community and will leverage the need for rental opportunities in the North Scottsdale area as well as catering to the growing demand for higher end housing in the area and rental market.

The two parcels of land, located in prestigious North Scottsdale near The Four Seasons Hotel and Granite Mountain, offer a prime location for the development of luxury like homes. With spanning views of the surrounding mountains and close proximity to top-rated schools, shopping, and dining. The community is expected to attract renters looking for a luxurious lifestyle in a peaceful park-like setting at prices that are both reasonable and affordable.

"Our investment in these two parcels of land in North Scottsdale comes from years of experience living and working in that area," said Peter Anadranistakis, Manager of Circle Stone Capital. "We see great potential and believe that our development will not only meet the demand for luxury like rental homes but also enhance the overall appeal of the neighborhood. “Our architecturally rich designs integrate the beautiful desert and mountain landscape with modern elegance. Each of the four homes highlight crisp lines featuring large windows and doors. It is our belief these rentals will both be in high demand as well as increasing in value over time as Scottsdale continues to increase in popularity and population.”

The development project is set to begin in the first quarter of 2025, with plans to build modern, higher end-like homes that will feature large windows, modern finishes, with mountain and desert views from each room. Each property will have a main house and a guest house with their own access points, creating two private rentals on each of the one acre parcels.

Circle Stone Capital's investment in North Scottsdale is a testament to their commitment to providing innovative real estate rental designs that meet the growing needs of renters. The focus is to create beautiful designs with a budget that makes both the rental and the home profitable for its investors and investment funds. The for rent single family home and for rent single family communities are growing exponentially in popularity both in Arizona and throughout the United States of America. Circle Stone Capital may consider integrating some design elements and Hybrid Construction Technology from its OxygenHaus.com line of Additional Dwelling Units ( ADUs ) that are also growing in popularity and demand. For more information on Circle Stone Capital https://circlestonecapital.com and OxygenHaus.com www.oxygenhaus.com

