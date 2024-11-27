Circle Stone Capital to Infuse AI and Blockchain Technology into its Real Estate Investments and Strategies

Shares, Its Vision to Infuse AI and Blockchain into its Physical Real Estate Apartment Communities along with all Aspects of Operations

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Circle Stone Capital, a real estate and technology investment firm, announced at its most recent Annual Investor Summit - it is incorporating Artificial Intelligence ( AI ) and Blockchain technology into its real estate assets and investments. The company has invested in physical real estate assets including for rent apartment communities in Tucson and in Arizona, along with software technology that utilizes Artificial Intelligence including Property Management Software Technology, Appfolio Realm-X, to efficiently operate the for rent apartment communities.

At the company's last Annual Investor Summit, located at the Leo Kent, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel in Downtown Tucson, Circle Stone Capital shared its vision for the future of all its real estate assets and investments. The Annual Investor Summit was by invitation and the standing room only event was curated for accredited investors, industry experts, and thought leaders in the Tucson and Arizona community . The company's Manager, Peter Anadranistakis, gave a keynote speech highlighting the benefits of integrating AI and Blockchain into real estate investments. He shared how the company was utilizing this technology for its back office operations as well as how it responded to resident work orders along with communications to potential residents for long term leasing agreements.

"There is not an area or component of our office, all the way to how our property managers lease to residents in the field, that is not infused with technology. We are investing in technology that incorporates AI and Blockchain into all aspects of our business." said Anadranistakis. "We have and will continue to infuse front of the house rental strategies to our back office accounting, to extract all efficiencies available, for the benefit for our residents ( renters ) and for our investors."

The overall efficiency of their operations in addition to the cost cutting efficiency in attracting the right rental client for their properties has provided a solid, transparent platform for investors. The use of AI and Blockchain technology has allowed Circle Stone Capital to streamline their processes, in property acquisition, renovation, construction, leasing, property management, finance and sales. This has resulted in faster and more accurate decision-making, ultimately leading to lower costs throughout the enterprise and higher net operating income to the investments in real estate apartment rentals.

A new investment, powered by AI and Blockchain is an accounting technology being developed in collaboration with a seasoned AI and Blockchain technology firm. Code named Operation "Any Given Sunday" - this beta version of accounting technology infused with AI and Blockchain technology, will be tested side by side with Circle Stone Capital's existing accounting platforms. The " Any Given Sunday " technology allows for real-time data analysis, risk assessment, and smart contract execution, resulting in increased transparency and security for investors. It also anticipates the life cycle of repairs and deferred maintenance that may arise at a property based on its location, age of mechanical equipment along with the frequency of maintenance. "With this new technology, we hope to anticipate potetnial unexpected costs, prior to those costs arising" said Anadranistakis, "This will have a trickle down effect to our proformas and anticipated returns along with our investment timelines.

Circle Stone Capital plans to announce a Real Estate, Technology and Venture Fund focused on AI and Blockchain, after its anticipated Circle Stone Capital Investment Partners, (Fund) II opening at the end of this year. By owning the real estate and the investment in technology, it allows for the free flow of information and to understand in real time and in the real world if the enhancements are working and worthwhile.

