Curbside yard waste collection ending for the winter season

HAMILTON, ON – Residents of Hamilton are reminded the week of December 2, 2024, will be the last week of curbside yard waste collection for the winter season. After December 6, 2024, residents are encouraged to take advantage of the City’s free yard waste drop-off program at any Community Recycling Centre (CRC).

Curbside yard waste collection will resume on March 3, 2025, aligning with the beginning of the spring yard clean-up season. This schedule is based on waste tonnage data, which shows that peak yard waste disposal typically occurs in mid-November and declines steadily as winter approaches.

Christmas tree collection will remain unaffected by this change. Residents can leave natural Christmas trees curbside during the designated collection weeks or drop them off at a CRC.

Key Dates:

Last curbside yard waste collection: Week of December 2, 2024, on the regular collection day.

Week of December 2, 2024, on the regular collection day. Yard waste collection resumes: March 3, 2025, on the regular collection day.

March 3, 2025, on the regular collection day. Christmas tree curbside collection: January 6 to 10, 2025 and January 13 to 17, 2025 on the regular collection day.

Residents are encouraged to visit www.hamilton.ca/yardwaste for more information about yard waste disposal, including drop-off locations and hours.