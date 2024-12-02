Jonathan S. Blue Joins Tempter’s as Strategic Investor to Elevate Cannabis Seltzer Innovation

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tempter ’s, a groundbreaking cannabis seltzer brand under the Horticulture Co. portfolio of brands, ( The CURE Brand ) proudly announces Jonathan S. Blue, Chairman and Managing Director of Blue Equity, LLC, has joined as a strategic investor and principal advisor for distribution strategy. This partnership marks a significant milestone in Tempter’s mission to lead the hemp derived THC beverage market with innovative, high-quality products.Blue is a seasoned entrepreneur and private equity leader renowned for his expertise in diversified business ventures but especially consumer goods. Through his leadership at Blue Equity, Blue has driven transformational growth and strategic innovation, making him a pivotal figure in the investment landscape. His decision to support Tempter’s signals confidence in the brand’s vision and its disruptive potential in the cannabis market.“I am thrilled to join forces with Tempter’s, a brand that exemplifies innovation in the fast-evolving cannabis beverage space,” said Jonathan Blue. “This investment aligns with Blue Equity’s mission of supporting transformative brands that shape the future of their industries.”Tempter’s cannabis infused seltzers offer consumers a unique, refreshing way to enjoy cannabis, prioritizing clean ingredients, precise dosing, and sophisticated flavor profiles. With Blue’s strategic insight, Tempter’s is poised to expand its market footprint while introducing new product offerings to meet growing consumer demand.“Having Jonathan Blue as part of Tempter’s is a game-changer,” said Saf Sadiq, CEO. “His investment and expertise will accelerate our growth trajectory and help us achieve our vision of not just redefining the alcohol alternative category, but help shape it in our own image.”This collaboration is part of Horticulture Co's broader commitment to innovation and leadership in the Hemp and Cannabis sector, leveraging strategic partnerships to drive market growth and customer engagement, both domestically and internationally. Their CURE Brand, made history last year by entering into a multi-national licensing and distribution partnership with Hiro Yamura, principal director of Michinoku Coca Cola, for Japan and 7 additional asian markets. Blue joins Marc Lustig, a visionary cannabis entrepreneur who sold Origin House to Cresco Labs for $1.1 Billion Dollars in 2020, as key investors fueling rapid growth for Horticulture Co.For more information about Tempter’s, visit tempters.us About Blue Equity:At Blue Equity, LLC, our focus is on helping businesses achieve their true potential. We are an independent, private equity firm that invests in enterprises with solid developmental prospects. We form strategic partnerships with existing management teams to help them bolster, strengthen and expand their offerings through the investment of both growth capital and our unmatched business expertise. Our proven, disciplined approach fosters the success of new ventures, while improving profits and the outlook for the future.About Horticulture Co:Horticulture Co is a purveyor of plant based products, including hemp-derived beverages and functional foods, specifically designed to enhance your well-being. Carefully crafted with best-in-class ingredients, and the highest standards of manufacturing, we offer a safe and transparent supply chain of consumer goods for the global market.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.