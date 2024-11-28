In Advance of Giving Tuesday, Easy Water for Everyone Adds Gregory Martin to Its Board of Directors

PINEHURST, NC, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Easy Water for Everyone (EWfE), a nonprofit committed to bringing clean and safe water to underserved villages in sub-Saharan Africa, is pleased to announce that Gregory Martin | EY Partner - Financial Services, has joined its Board of Directors.

Gregory brings over two decades of financial expertise and strategic leadership to the EWfE board, positioning the organization for long-term operational sustainability and growth.

“I’m inspired by the life-changing work Easy Water for Everyone is doing to provide sustainable access to clean water in some of the world’s most underserved areas. I look forward to contributing my skills to further the organization’s reach and improve lives globally,” said Martin.

This announcement comes just in time for Giving Tuesday, a global day of generosity celebrated on December 3rd, 2024. Easy Water for Everyone is participating in this movement to raise critical funds to expand access to clean water in Ghana, Senegal, and Uganda.

To learn more about EWfE’s Giving Tuesday campaign, visit https://givebutter.com/ILVqC7.

For more information, visit www.easywaterforeveryone.org.

