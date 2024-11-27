Submit Release
In Advance of Giving Tuesday, Easy Water for Everyone Adds Dina Ellis Rochkind to Its Board of Directors

PINEHURST, NC, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the season of giving approaches, Easy Water for Everyone (EWfE) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Dina Ellis Rochkind to its Board of Directors. Dina is a Counsel, Government Affairs and Strategy at Paul Hastings, and will bring her strategic insight to further the nonprofit’s mission of providing clean, safe water to underserved villages in sub-Saharan Africa.

“Water is the most basic human need, yet millions in Ghana and other African countries still lack access to clean water. Easy Water for Everyone’s innovative solutions provide clean water to remote areas without electricity, addressing critical issues like dehydration, kidney disease, and preventable deaths,” said Rochkind.

“While my professional focus is on U.S. policy, I’m honored to join the board of an organization tackling such an urgent global issue. Supporting their mission is a meaningful way to help ensure clean water for everyone, everywhere,” she added.

This announcement comes just in time for Giving Tuesday, a global day of generosity celebrated on December 3rd, 2024. Easy Water for Everyone is participating in this movement to raise critical funds to expand access to clean water in Ghana, Senegal, and Uganda.

To learn more about EWfE’s Giving Tuesday campaign, visit https://givebutter.com/ILVqC7.

For more information, visit www.easywaterforeveryone.org.

