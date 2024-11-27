Provincial investment helping rural communities

|CANADA, November 27 - Organization
|Community
|Funding
|Project Descriptions
|Active Communities Development Inc.
|Montague
|$150,000
|Purchase equipment and furniture for new community space
|Crapaud Exhibition Association Limited
|Crapaud
|$35,933
|Barn upgrades and lighting
|Canoe Cove Community Association (CCCA) Inc.
|Canoe Cove
|$3,084
|Walkways, ramp and landscaping repairs.
|Community Centre Cooperative Ltd.
|Little Pond
|$17,250
|Installation of new accessible ramp for the centre
|Develop West Prince Inc.
|Alberton
|$31,050
|Developing outdoor amenities
|Eastern Kings Community Coalition Inc.
|Souris
|$12,900
|Installation of new fence around the play area and construction of shed
|Elmsdale Community Centre Inc.
|Elmsdale
|$38,637
|Community centre upgrades
|Harbour Authority of Howard's Cove
|Howard’s Cove
|$14,850
|Community hall improvements
|Harbour Authority of Covehead
|Covehead
|$106,875
|Installation of new septic system
|International Children's Memorial Place Ltd
|Kinkora
|$12,342
|Purchase of a heat pump for the schoolhouse, new signage and a lawnmower
|Malpeque Women's Institute
|Malpeque
|$12,398
|Community hall upgrades
|Olde Dunstaffnage School Center Inc.
|Dunstaffnage
|$3,033
|New signage
|Panmure Island Lighthouse Association Ltd.
|Panmure Island
|$18,925
|Heat pump purchase and upgrades
|Pinette Raceway Inc.
|Pinette
|$20,700
|Barn interior refurbishment
|Provincial Plowing Match and Agriculture Fair Association
|Dundas
|$41,192
|Hall upgrades
|Rural Municipality of Northport
|Northport
|$54,844
|community centre upgrades
|Rural Municipality of Linkletter
|Linkletter
|$13,150
|Community centre upgrades
|Royal Canadian Legion Branch #18
|Miscouche
|$220,751
|Renovations
|Rural Municipality of Central Prince
|Ellerslie
|$7,389
|Purchase of equipment
|Rock Barra Artist Retreat Cooperative Ltd.
|Souris
|$9,060
|Site upgrades
|Souris Silver Threads Seniors Club
|Souris
|$9,122
|Centre upgrades
|St. Catherines Women's Institute
|St. Catherines
|$11,668
|New metal roof
|Sterling Women's Institute
|Stanley Bridge
|$22,660
|New metal roof
|S.T.E.A.M. PEI Ltd.
|Charlottetown
|$128,670
|Equip new location
|The Basket Weavers of PEI
Co-operative
|Wellington
|$45,455
|Renovations
|Tignish Community Member Relations Inc.
|Tignish
|$15,977
|Equip Community Learning Lab
|Western Hospital Healthcare Auxiliary Inc.
|Alberton
|$19,725
|Roof replacement
|Wood Islands and Area Development Corporation
|Wood Islands
|$223,746
|Upgrades to the replica train station, and Belle River freight shed
|Selkirk Women's Institute
|Selkirk
|$9,250
|Building upgrades
|Rural Municipality of Murray River
|Murray River
|$15,736
|Community Hall upgrades
