Provincial investment helping rural communities

CANADA, November 27 - Organization Community Funding Project Descriptions Active Communities Development Inc. Montague $150,000 Purchase equipment and furniture for new community space Crapaud Exhibition Association Limited Crapaud $35,933 Barn upgrades and lighting Canoe Cove Community Association (CCCA) Inc. Canoe Cove $3,084 Walkways, ramp and landscaping repairs. Community Centre Cooperative Ltd. Little Pond $17,250 Installation of new accessible ramp for the centre Develop West Prince Inc. Alberton $31,050 Developing outdoor amenities Eastern Kings Community Coalition Inc. Souris $12,900 Installation of new fence around the play area and construction of shed Elmsdale Community Centre Inc. Elmsdale $38,637 Community centre upgrades Harbour Authority of Howard's Cove Howard’s Cove $14,850 Community hall improvements Harbour Authority of Covehead Covehead $106,875 Installation of new septic system International Children's Memorial Place Ltd Kinkora $12,342 Purchase of a heat pump for the schoolhouse, new signage and a lawnmower Malpeque Women's Institute Malpeque $12,398 Community hall upgrades Olde Dunstaffnage School Center Inc. Dunstaffnage $3,033 New signage Panmure Island Lighthouse Association Ltd. Panmure Island $18,925 Heat pump purchase and upgrades Pinette Raceway Inc. Pinette $20,700 Barn interior refurbishment Provincial Plowing Match and Agriculture Fair Association Dundas $41,192 Hall upgrades Rural Municipality of Northport Northport $54,844 community centre upgrades Rural Municipality of Linkletter Linkletter $13,150 Community centre upgrades Royal Canadian Legion Branch #18 Miscouche $220,751 Renovations Rural Municipality of Central Prince Ellerslie $7,389 Purchase of equipment Rock Barra Artist Retreat Cooperative Ltd. Souris $9,060 Site upgrades Souris Silver Threads Seniors Club Souris $9,122 Centre upgrades St. Catherines Women's Institute St. Catherines $11,668 New metal roof Sterling Women's Institute Stanley Bridge $22,660 New metal roof S.T.E.A.M. PEI Ltd. Charlottetown $128,670 Equip new location The Basket Weavers of PEI

Co-operative

Wellington $45,455 Renovations Tignish Community Member Relations Inc. Tignish $15,977 Equip Community Learning Lab Western Hospital Healthcare Auxiliary Inc. Alberton $19,725 Roof replacement Wood Islands and Area Development Corporation Wood Islands $223,746 Upgrades to the replica train station, and Belle River freight shed Selkirk Women's Institute Selkirk $9,250 Building upgrades Rural Municipality of Murray River Murray River $15,736 Community Hall upgrades

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.