Derby Barracks / Request for information / Westmore
VSP News Release-Incident
Request for information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A5004848
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 9/16/24 at approximately 1430 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: 3389 Long Pond Rd, Westmore, VT
VICTIM: Cody Sayers
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burke, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 9/16/24 at approximately 1530 hours, the State Police received a report of a theft from a vehicle near 3389 Long Pond Rd in Westmore. The theft occurred sometime between 1415 and 1445 hours. The State Police found that a vehicle's window was broken by the suspect and had multiple items taken out of the vehicle. The items taken were: a "Chums" wallet, an East Burke Sports duffle bag filled with clothing, and multiple life jackets. Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact the Vermont State Police and/or Submit an anonymous tip online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit
