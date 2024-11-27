Submit Release
Derby Barracks / Request for information / Westmore

VSP News Release-Incident

Request for information

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A5004848

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper James Gallup                          

STATION: Derby                  

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 9/16/24 at approximately 1430 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: 3389 Long Pond Rd, Westmore, VT

 

VICTIM: Cody Sayers

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burke, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 9/16/24 at approximately 1530 hours, the State Police received a report of a theft from a vehicle near 3389 Long Pond Rd in Westmore. The theft occurred sometime between 1415 and 1445 hours. The State Police found that a vehicle's window was broken by the suspect and had multiple items taken out of the vehicle. The items taken were: a "Chums" wallet, an East Burke Sports duffle bag filled with clothing, and multiple life jackets. Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact the Vermont State Police and/or Submit an anonymous tip online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

