Arcturis and NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde Sign Multi-Year Strategic Research Agreement

Arcturis curates deep, multi-modal real-world health data to support the development and adoption of new medicines.

Agreement to focus on curating deep, enriched real-world health datasets to advance drug research and development across all therapeutic areas

Arcturis is delighted to extend its partnership with NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, one of the leading healthcare providers in the UK.” — Alex Snow, Chief Executive of Arcturis

OXFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arcturis Data Limited ("Arcturis" or the "Company"), the UK leader in the curation of deep, multi-modal data to support the development of precision medicines, announces the expansion of its relationship with NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (“NHSGGC”) following the signing of a new, multi-year strategic research agreement.

NHSGGC is the largest health board in Scotland with patient care being provided through a network of 23 hospitals. The agreement will provide Arcturis with access to anonymised health data through the West of Scotland Safe Haven, a partnership between NHSGGC and the University of Glasgow. The West of Scotland Safe Haven provides secure access to NHS and other health data from a range of diverse sources and encourages data-driven research to improve outcomes for patients.

This new agreement builds on the successful research programmes undertaken by Arcturis and NHSGGC over recent years by enabling the curation of deep, enriched, real-world health datasets across all therapy areas including oncology, respiratory and metabolic diseases. These datasets will be used by Arcturis to generate regulatory-grade, real-world evidence insights to support the development and adoption of innovative new medicines.

Alex Snow, Chief Executive Officer of Arcturis commented, “Arcturis is delighted to extend our partnership with NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, one of the leading healthcare providers in the UK. NHSGGC is part of our broader network of individual NHS hospitals that provides representative coverage of the UK population and allows us through the curation of deep, highly-enriched datasets to generate disease insights that can support the discovery, development and adoption of new medicines.”

Chloe Cowan, Interim Director of Research and Innovation at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde added, "NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde is pleased to build on our successful collaboration with Arcturis and look forward to delivering further data-driven research projects that aim to improve the understanding and treatment of serious diseases. Arcturis has demonstrated its expertise in the curation and analysis of regulatory-grade research datasets and we look forward to this partnership supporting research that can improve the quality of life of patients.”

Arcturis is the UK leader in the curation and application of precision, multi-modal heath data to enhance decision making across drug discovery, clinical development and post approval studies. Our unique access to real-time, deeply enriched health data in the UK covers all therapeutic areas including oncology, respiratory, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. The regulatory grade data insights we generate supports the development and adoption of new medicines to improve patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.arcturisdata.com.

