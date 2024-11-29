FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES DARK COMEDY-THRILLER “SAMSON”

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the dark comedy-thriller SAMSON, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting November 29, 2024

Dark Comedy-Thriller Debuts on North American VOD Platforms and DVD November 29, 2024

SAMSON is that sour piece of candy that has a surprise sweetness in the center. I love exploring characters who are not what they seem and unraveling relationships that are complex yet universal.” — Filmmaker Ruth Du

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the dark comedy-thriller SAMSON, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting November 29, 2024.

SAMSON tells the story of a broken-up couple, Emma and Dale, who are forced to work together when they are kidnapped by masked men, Drew and Joe. Told through a fractured timeline & multiple perspectives, SAMSON is a comedic tragedy; a Shakespearean RESERVOIR DOGS with a musical number for good measure.

Written by David Harry Yoon & Ruth Du, SAMSON was directed by Ruth Du, produced by Ashley Cohen and Claire Brooks and co-produced by Alice Lee. The film’s cinematography is by Justin Alpern. The cast features Alice Lee (‘Emma’), Ryan Dance (‘Dale’), Will Brittain (‘Drew’) and Emilio Garcia-Sanchez (‘Joe’)

“SAMSON is like that sour piece of candy that has that surprise sweetness in the center, all while being wrapped in a shiny foil of a break-up story,” said filmmaker Ruth Du. “I love exploring characters who are not what they seem and unraveling relationships that are complex yet universal. I wanted to make a movie about race without making a movie about race.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire SAMSON directly with the filmmakers.

SAMSON website: www.watchsamson.com

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

For more information, visit:

www.allenmedia.tv

www.freestyledigitalmedia.tv

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.