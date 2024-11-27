OSCE and civil society hold a national forum in Dushanbe to promote dialogue and collaborative efforts in combating violence

On 27 November 2024, the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe organized the National Forum of Civil Society Organizations - Gender Movement Activists, titled "United Against Violence," in Dushanbe. This important event brought together 84 gender activists, government representatives, and international organizations to discuss strategies for advancing gender equality and combating violence against women and girls.

Key topics discussed during the forum included the initiatives of gender activists in implementing national strategies for gender equality and violence prevention. A particular emphasis was placed on strengthening the role of civil society organizations (CSOs) in the implementation of the CSO Strategy for Preventing Violence Against Women and Girls. Participants explored ways to enhance CSOs' influence in decision-making processes, improve relevant legislation, and foster better coordination between civil society, government entities, and other key stakeholders.

The forum also included collaborative workshops where participants worked in small groups to develop a Work Plan for Gender Activists in 2025, aimed at implementing the CSO Strategy. This plan focused on advocacy, building institutional capacity, and addressing harmful gender stereotypes through education and awareness-raising activities.

The forum concluded with a collective commitment to intensify efforts to eliminate gender-based violence, ensuring that the momentum generated would lead to long-term change.