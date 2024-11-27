Support programme for local responses to challenges of refugee and migrant integration will expand after achievements in Poland

WARSAW, 27 November 2024 – An 18-month joint project to support the integration of migrants and refugees in Poland, which has demonstrated the power of collaboration in addressing one of society’s most pressing challenges, ended today with a closing event to celebrate its achievements.

The Academy on the Integration of Migrants and Refugees in Polish Cities provided ten tailored training courses to staff working with migrants in 13 cities and towns across Poland: Białystok, Częstochowa, Gdańsk, Hrubieszów, Katowice, Kraków, Leszno, Lublin, Łódź, Poznań, Rzeszów, Warsaw, and Wrocław. It was a joint initiative of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), the Council of Europe’s Intercultural Cities Programme (CoE ICC Programme), the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), and the Union of Polish Metropolises.

“It has been a pleasure for ODIHR to coordinate this important initiative, working closely with our partners to ensure our combined support goes exactly where it is needed,” said Tea Jaliashvili, ODIHR Director’s Alternate and First Deputy Director. “This project has given us an excellent opportunity to support Polish cities and at the same time collect best practices that can be used by other countries of the OSCE region. We hope to build on the lessons learned from Poland to support integration efforts across the Baltic states in the coming years.”

Participants developed their skills in areas ranging from intercultural competence and in-depth analysis of successful migrant integration practices, to countering misinformation, inclusive communication, addressing gender-based violence, and building stakeholder partnerships.

“Polish cities have been on the frontlines of the Ukrainian refugee crisis from Day 1, receiving and empowering those forced to flee,” said Kevin J. Allen, UNHCR Representative in Poland. “By actively engaging civil society and the private sector, city officials facilitated impressive socio-economic inclusion, with major positive impacts for host communities. Simply put: Poland has demonstrated how local solidarity and smart policy choices result in a win-win situation for all.”

The initiative was timely as Polish cities are the first point of contact for the majority of migrants and refugees, wherever they arrive from. Cities across Poland have shown great initiative and resilience, particularly in integrating hundreds of thousands of people from Ukraine, as Poland has been a major host country for Ukrainian refugees ever since Russia’s 2022 military attack. A UNHCR report presented during the event highlighted that Ukrainian refugees’ contributions to Poland’s labour market and tax revenues have outweighed related expenditures. However, continued local investment in inclusive strategies is crucial to address lasting barriers such as language proficiency and job matching. Economic benefits alone do not guarantee social acceptance, underscoring the importance of local integration initiatives.

“In an international context marked by fear of diversity and anti-immigration rhetoric, cities play a crucial role in building cohesive societies through intercultural inclusion,” said Thorsten Afflerbach, Head of Inclusion and Anti-Discrimination Programmes Division at the Council of Europe. “This Academy provided flexible and tailor-made support to Polish cities, enabling them to welcome refugees and foster inclusive communities that benefit all.”

The courses were delivered in close cooperation with the Union of Polish Metropolises. “We are grateful to all our partners, and of course the participants,” said Tomasz Fijołek, Director of Legislation of the Union of Polish Metropolises. “The knowledge gained will be useful both professionally and personally.”

Inspired by the Academy’s success, plans are underway to adapt the project for municipalities in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania over the next two years.

