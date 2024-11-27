OSCE Supports Regional Conference to Combat Domestic Violence in Central Asia

On 25-26 November, 2024, the OSCE Programme Office in Astana (the Office), in collaboration with the Friedrich Ebert Foundation (FES) and the “Union of Crisis Centers of Kazakhstan” organized a regional conference titled “Domestic Violence Counteraction Systems in Central Asia: Correctional Programs for Aggressors” in Almaty, Kazakhstan. The event convened parliamentarians, government representatives, international and non-governmental organizations, experts, and academics from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

Kicking off the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign, the conference served as a platform to share best practices, exchange experiences, and develop a unified regional strategy to combat domestic violence, tailored to the specific contexts of each participating country. Participants engaged in discussions on a range of critical topics, including legislative and legal frameworks for combating domestic violence, the role of law enforcement in addressing domestic violence, and systemic approaches to counteraction, such as rehabilitation and reintegration of offenders through correctional programmes in Central Asia. Other sessions focused on supporting victims, including children who witness violence, leveraging IT technologies for prevention and response, and the vital role of the media in raising awareness and fostering change.

A key focus of discussions was the need for a holistic approach to combat domestic violence, which includes both protecting victims and rehabilitating aggressors. Studies indicate that correctional programmes for aggressors can significantly decrease the risk of repeat offenses and enhance safety for victims. Germany’s successful implementation of such programmes was cited as a model, incorporating specialized measures for aggressor rehabilitation.

Nicholas Mazik, Senior Human Dimension Officer at the Office, stressed the shift in perspective from victim-blaming to focusing on the accountability of perpetrators and engaging men and boys as allies in the fight against gender-based violence.

The conference concluded with the development of actionable recommendations to improve domestic violence response in Central Asia. It promoted the exchange of successful practices and strategies, enhancing public awareness of domestic violence as a pressing societal issue.

In December 2024, the OSCE Programme Office in Astana, alongside the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek and FES, plans to facilitate a study visit to the Southern Palatinate Intervention Center in Landau in der Pfalz, Germany. This initiative will provide key national responders with an opportunity to examine effective correctional models firsthand and consider their adaptation and implementation in the region. The aim is to improve perpetrator management and enhance support systems for survivors.